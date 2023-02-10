US based Ugandan singer Tribe Mark, best upcoming singer in diaspora

Advertisements

The diaspora keeps giving back, and giving back. It has given us Philly Bongoley Lutaaya. It has given us Maddoxx Ssematimba. And we now something quite a crooner coming through the same channels. His name is Tribe Mark based in New Jersey, who has come of age to set up his music career that has already kicked off.

Tribe Mark performing for his huge crowds recently at a show

He has only made it in a few years, ever since stepping out Mark began writing full songs and getting serious about business in 2019, and has since gained the support of his fans.His venture into music was perhaps prophetic. The immediate project, Mark sounds more mature and typical of an artiste who was beyond experimenting.

Today, Mark is ranked one of the best upcoming singers based in the diaspora

Tribe Mark tightly guarded

Mark’s genre has been described as “RnB” and he is strong on melody. Apart from his sleek voice,the boy has talent. He hits hard and makes impact on first listen.

Mark is already making inroads as he keeps preparing his audience for new music. Mark also is currently holding performances to closed audience in New jersey.

Already this talented boy has rubbed shoulders with top American stars. Away from music, he has passion for basketball.

Before music, Mark began writing full songs for different successful artists in Uganda and abroad.

Although he’s only been making music for a short period of time, the upcoming music star has already had the privilege to share the stage with Zoey Dollaz of Future’s FreeBandz label, Cardi B, Fabolous, Tee Grizzley, YFN LUCCI, Nas, Wyclef, Tory Lanez and a few others. He has recently traveled to Africa to be part of Uganda’s top artist Eddy Kenzo album.

The collaboration between the two had surpassed 1 million views on YouTube within 4 months. Tribe Mark has also been recognized by Meek Mill, Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Davido, and many more.

His latest hit ‘Knock knock’ is among the top trending songs on all online platforms.

