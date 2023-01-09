Video Alert! Afro-beat star VjOjOfficial set to release ‘Omukwano gwo Maama’ Video

VjOjOfficial, aka Isaac Oj Nsereko, a Ugandan Afro-beat artist based in the United Kingdom is set to release the master piece Video of his song ‘Omukwano gwo Maama’ hit song later this month.

The hunky singer revealed this in a press conference held in London today. While addressing the media, the singer said that the Video has been worked on by the best Producers in the world and his fans should be ready to watch one of the best in the Music industry.

Vjoj performing to his fans recently, he is set to release the video of omukwano gwo Maama later this month

In the hit song, Vjoj is simply singing out his love for his mothers and is a dedication to all mothers out there.

VJoj is singer and a director of films. He is the founder and CEO of First Choice Filmz, a UK limited company specializing in film and music video production.

VjOjOfficial has previously collaborated with top African and Ugandan artists. VjOj’s collaboration with Awilo Longomba, an African Congolese legend, in ‘Sekemba’ for his ‘One In A Million’ album in 2019 has made him a household name among Ugandans in the UK.

He is one of Uganda’s most popular artists, having gained notoriety as a DJ at Club Laface, Rio PierOne, and Mcqueen. He is also one of the founders of the popular Kampala Night. He was featured on BBC Focus Africa for his role in the unforgettable evening. He left his job as a DJ three years later to concentrate on his music career.

He has previously released songs like Nakyala song has over a million Instagram views (VjOjOfficial), and his Afrobeat video ‘My Everything’ has over half a million YouTube views.

He won the Best AfroBeat Artist and Best Video Director of the Year 2019 in Sweden Malmo after performing at the O2 Indigo in 2019.

Just as the year 2022 was ending, the singer released a latest 16-track album called ‘MAAMA’. This album is slowly getting into one of the most popular on iTunes and Spotify.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts