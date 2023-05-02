UNITE!Mbarara women tasked to stop forming multiple saving groups

Advertisements

As Mbarara commemorated International Women’s Day, women have been asked to always form one joint group in a village to enable Government to extend its support to them easily.

This call was made by Members of Parliament who were gathered in Mbarara City at Independence Park over the weekend to celebrate the international women’s day for Mbarara City.

Over 30 legislators from different constituencies in Uganda converged on a courtesy call of MP Rita Atukwatsa Bwahika, the Mbarara City Woman MP and MP Mwine Mpaka , the Mbarara City South MP as the hosts. The chief guest was the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa who represented Speaker Anita Among.

These were able to fundraise millions which will be injected in women groups.

While addressing the congregation, MP Bwahika told women to stop forming multiple groups in one village, that they should instead form one joint and powerful group if they want to be easily supported by this government.

She added that government and leaders like MPs have always wanted to support women’s groups but because of poor cooperation and lack of unity, they fail to access them.

According to MP Bwahika, the money raised will be put on Village Saving groups in Mbarara City and it will benefit all categories of women without segregation.

“I want to tell you that it will always be hard for us and the government to support the women when there are many and isolated groups within a single village. You find there are about 40 groups of women within a village and you wonder where and how to start supporting them. But I appeal to the Women that if you are from Kabukyebebe, Kantaanda, or if you are from Kafunjo go and unite, form one main group with good numbers of women. This is when government will easily look for you for support and it will also be easy for us as your leaders to come and teach you about development. This will also reach us on a Kevel of having a Women’s SACCO in Mbarara City,” said MP Bwahika.

Women were also urged to use the opportunity and the right given by this government to develop their families. They were asked to engage themselves into all government programs like Parish Development Model.

This call was made by the Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Hon. Naome Kabasharira. She asked women to also embrace the PDM program so that they can also benefit from this money to develop their families.

“I want to caution you that this PDM money is not a donation, ensure that once you get this money try to use it diligently and use it for developmental projects. Do not waste this money, let us protect our name as women and be trusted always,” said MP Kabasharira.

Batta Kamateneti, the Ntungamo District Woman MP also urged women to intensify on saving methods. She appealed to the women to ensure that they save their money so that they can be able to give necessities to their children. She also asked to public to stop declining government programs.

“Government has always tried to support us but we disappoint it, government brought for us NAADS, Bona Bagagawale, Emyooga Money, all these programs have been decline by individuals. Now PDM is coming please let us use this money carefully if we want to develop,” said Kamateneti.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Tayebwa raised shs30m on behalf of the the Speaker.

In his capacity as the Deputy Speaker he was able to contribute to also Shs10m to support the Women’s groups. He also appealed to the women of Mbarara City to use the moneys that were raised by the MPs for a value. He told them to use it in a way of developing their projects and their families as well.

