CHEATER’S JOY! Top banker cum politician who bonked Ex-Minister Ajedra’s wife ordered to pay shs6.8m in love child’s monthly upkeep 

A Kenyan court has ordered a filthy rich a Kenyan banker cum politician who bonked former Ugandan minister Gabriel Ajedra Aridru’s wife Elizabeth Kamuhanda and even sired a love child with her to pay KSh 236,000 (about Shs 6.8 million) monthly to cater for the child’s welfare.

Former Trans Nzoia governor Patrick Khaemba was sued at the Kitale Children’s Court by Elizabeth. In the suit, Elizabeth protested Khaemba’s alleged absconding of his fatherly obligations to the child they were blessed with in 2013. She said the former county boss has not been sending upkeep money for the minor for 10 years now.

Through her lawyer John Bororio, Elizabeth moved to court seeking orders to compel Khaemba to give her KSh 236,000 monthly to cater for the child’s welfare. The cash includes accrued rent of KSh 146,000, utilities KSh 20,000, food KSh 50,000 and entertainment KSh 20,000. The lady further told the court that the minor has a medical condition and so requires a special diet. Elizabeth accused the politician of failing to respond to his calls and messages concerning the child’s upkeep.

HOW DID WE REACH HERE

Ajedra, who is the former state Minister for Finance, dragged Elizabeth to court, praying for a divorce which was granted last year.

Some of the grounds on which Ajedra wanted court to annul their marriage included cheating on him with this Kenyan banker cum politician with whom she produced a daughter that Ajedra raised thinking and believing that he was the biological father, only to be disproved by a DNA test he conducted years later.

It is highly suspected that Khaemba and Kamuhanda engaged in their illicit romantic affair about ten years ago while he worked as the African Development Bank Country representative in Uganda. He left the job in 2021 and went to Kenya to join politics and served two terms as the Governor of Trans Nzoia County.

By the time he left the country she had produced their child but deceived Ajedra that he was the biological father and it was only after they developed marital problems that he learnt the horrifying truth, which shocked him to the marrow.

Moles intimate that the former minister broke into tears on discovering that the lovely girl he had been paying fees for in millions of shillings at an international school was not his own blood, but had been fathered by the Kenyan politician.

We have established that on learning that the lovely little girl belonged to the Kenyan politician, the Ugandan honourable was thrown into a turmoil of deep thoughts and became so vulnerable, thus allegedly turning cruel to the estranged wife.

It is revealed that the former Minister’s estranged wife tricked him in 2013 that she was pregnant for him and he got so excited that he showered her with lots of gifts until years later when he discovered the child isn’t actually his blood and bone.

APPEAL SHOWDOWN

We have, however, learnt that the Kenyan banker cum politician is appealing the court’s decision. Sources say his legal team has even reached out to her ex-hubby Ajedra for advice.

WIDER PICTURE

The family division of the High Court in Kampala last year ordered for the marriage of Ajedra and Elizabeth Kamuhanda to officially end.

A consent judgment allowing the dissolution of marriage was entered into and decreed on May 12, 2022.

A Decree Nisi was then issued on 21 September, 2022. A Decree Nisi confirms that the court does not see any reason why you cannot get divorced. This means that one of the reasons or ‘grounds’ for divorce has been established, and all the legal requirements to obtain a divorce have been met.

What remains now is a decree absolute, expected in four months’ time. This is a final order officially ending a marriage, enabling either party to remarry.

LIZ LOSES IT ALL

It is believed the decision of the high court in Kampala could have prompted her to go for the Kenyan’s politician.

During court proceedings, Elizabeth accused Ajedra of diverting the money which was meant to construct a house for their children in Sonde to constructing that of his side dish and current wife, Aisha Alibhai, a staffer at parliament of Uganda.

She also laid claims to a house in Munyonyo, affirming that it was the only matrimonial home for her and Ajedra to stay in after their customary marriage and she had both photographic and video evidence of Ajedra gifting it to her.

Apart from the Munyonyo House, Elizabeth also demanded a black vehicle Reg. No. UAW 333S which Ajedra is alleged to have given her as a gift during the introduction ceremony. She alleged to have video and photographic evidence of Ajedra giving the said vehicle to her as a gift.

At the end of the proceedings, Liz lost it all. Court did not grant her the Munyonyo house on grounds that it belonged to Ajedra’s daughters from his previous marriage. Neither was she granted the car she laid claim on. Court ruled that it belonged to Ajedra. Court also directed Ajedra to take care of his two children (sons) with Liz as far as education, medical, clothing, upkeep and others are concerned.

MORE WOES

Contention remains on Sonde house allegations. We have now learnt that this is a subject of court proceedings. Contrary to what she alleges, Ajedra has now dragged her to court accusing her of misappropriating funds for the said project. There are actually two cases against her in court. But this is a story for another day.

In his divorce petition, Ajedra accused Liz of being adulterous.

Apart from the Kenyan politician, we have also learnt that there is another one called Sam (another name withheld for now but we shall exclusively detail his shenanigans with Liz in our subsequent publication).

The minister also accused Liz of cheating on him with one Brian Ahimbisibwe. It is alleged that Brian and Kamuhanda spent years bonking inside Ajedra’s marital home and bed especially whenever he was away at work and it was not until he planted spy cameras in the house that he managed to nab them.

However, all along Kamuhanda had been deceiving him that he was her brother who had been adopted by her parents several years back and that he had nowhere to stay in Kampala, the reason why she had taken him to their marital home.

Kamuhanda is related to former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, who is her uncle, according to sources.

She however, in court files also accused Ajedra of having many homes around Kampala where he always stayed with his various mistresses. These include Aisha Alibhai, whom he is currently married to. Others include Jennifer Nyakato, Benna Annette Murozi and Mickey Bibiana.

