Diaspora Artists; Music fans declare singer Shakira Shakiraa ‘best artist in Diaspora’ 2022/2023

Different African music streaming platforms have earmarked the biggest talent from Africa based in the diaspora to look out for in 2023. Through different diaspora music streaming platforms like Audiomark, they have listed the music fans’ biggest new movers of African music, including Moelogo, Eugy both of Nigerian descent, Ngobile (South African), Bruce Melodie (Rwandese), and our own music sensational star Shakira Shakiraa.



It is no doubt that most fans have voted her the most outstanding diaspora musician that has worked hard to see Ugandan music grow to bigger heights. Shakira Shakiraa has been working relentlessly to improve her sound and harness her vocal talents. Check out her Bio below and some of her most recent Music Videos. Shakira Shakiraa, born Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba is currently living in Las Vegas Nevada, where she practices as a professional nurse. Her music genres include RnB, Urban among others.

In 2010, She realized she was musically talented and contested for American Idol and made it through to the Real Judges .

From then, she has never looked back, she has had successful music collabos with big named singers like Pallaso whose Tinkula collabo took over Ugandan airwaves, She added Daddy Andre on Aloco song project that also became a hit with many other artists.

Shakira Shakiraa with singer David Lutalo

She has also shared big stages with big singers with the latest being Spice Diana where she moved crowds into the wilderness. Most fans regard her as a stage magnet.

Following her arrival on the scene, She has embarked on creating Ugandan-tailored projects consisting of different genres.

Different music stakeholders predicted that the arrival of Shakira Shakiraa on the scene will fire up the female music competition and is bound to create change in the music industry.

Here at Red pepper, we congratulate you

Visit her yotube Channel here;Shakira Shakiraa

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts