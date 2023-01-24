Top herbalist defiles 11 year-old-girl, arrested

By Moses Agaba

Kazo

A 56 years old man has been arrested in Kazo district for allegedly defiling an11 year old girl.

ASP Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional police spokesperson has identified the suspect as Buzarebukye Sulaiman Kariho, a herbalist and resident of Katamba 1 cell Katamba ward, Buremba Town Council in Kazo District.

Kasasira says that the suspect is detained for aggravated defilement of a 11 year old girl, whose identity was concealed for security purposes. Kasasira asserts that the victim has been staying with the suspect secretly seeking for treatment and four other children in a one roomed house since December 2022.

Kasasira also says that the scene of crime was visited and documented whereby the victim was rescued and taken for medical examinations and inquiries into the matter are still ongoing

