Gov’t Fulfills Its Plan to Construct a Health Centre in Barlonyo

By Emmanuel Ogwok

The long-awaited groundbreaking of the construction of a health center at Barlonyo has finally kicked off.

The Health Centre is in fulfillment of the President’s pledge H.E Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni when he visited the massacre site in 2004.

Lira district woman MP,Linda Agnes Auma said the delay was due to a lack of funds and land to host The same.

She asked the locals to support the project for its completion and to succeed.

Lira district RCM, Okello Orik admits they have already received funds to purchase the equipment for the health facility. He further asked the locals to offer more land for the expansion of the project.

Lira district engineer, Ongala Geoffrey said the 1.8 billion shillings project will last for eight months consisting of the construction of staff accommodation, Out Patients Department, maternity ward, and toilets among others.

Akello Eceri,70 years said the health Centre will save them from moving long distances to Lira city and Ogur health Centre IV for treatment and seek medical attention.

Barlonyo literally meaning field of wealth is a village in Lira district, Northern Uganda, and an internally displaced peoples camp where people lived during the 20 years of insurgency of the Lord’s Resistance Army in Northern Uganda.

The government of Uganda blamed the LRA for the massacre of over 200 people who were civilians in Barlonyo on February 21st, 2004. However, it’s estimated that over 300-500 people were massacred.

The camp has been disbanded by the government of Uganda to construct a polytechnic school in the area in memory of the killings.

However, going by the myth of the locals residing there, they say during the evening hours daily voices of people crying and moaning are heard in the

