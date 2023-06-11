HAIL M7! American investor credits Uganda for enacting Anti-Homo law

Advertisements

American investor with a large background of expertise in chemistry, physics, and laboratories, Dr. Jason Michael Boyle (PhD) has hailed President Museveni and the Ugandan Parliament for enacting the anti-homosexuality law and for not falling prey to what he termed “whataboutisms from the West”.

“This attempt by the West to demonize a great nation of great people is an incredible lens to view American morality through. I stand with Museveni when he states the West believes it knows what is best for other people, and that is not good for the West,” said Dr. Boyle in a strongly worded message released on June 7th, 2023, from South Carolina, USA, where he is based.

His reactions stemmed from the May 29th statement issued from the White House Briefing Room in which US President Joe Biden condemned Uganda’s new anti-gay law, describing it as a tragic violation of universal human rights after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni signed the law on May 26 that prohibits homosexuality.

In his response, Dr. Boyle attacked the American government for interfering in the inheritance affairs of other people, yet America has its fair share of problems.

“As Americans, we have molesting priests that are protected by the government, and we continue to take Native American children from their homes for not attending schools of the American government’s choice. America holds political prisoners that expose the corruption of the American government. We have civil unrest in our cities to the point where they are not safe. We have falling education standards. We are a divided people that conflate political opinion with morality,” said Dr. Boyle.

Describing President Museveni as an intelligent man who is well worth listening to, unlike the talking heads that dictate American sentiments, Boyle said he loves how Museveni talks of protecting the rights of all people in their private lives.

“How dare America try to bully Uganda into changing their moral values? By saying we will cut aid to Uganda if the country does not change its laws, and with it the fundamental morality of millions of people, we are insulting their humanity,” he said.

He said it’s wrong for the American government to think they are the only righteously moral people in the world.

“I will clearly state here that I do not support this new American standard of morality. Morality in America has come to mean we hate everyone we disagree with. If we looked for reasons to appreciate and love with half the passion we pursue and hate, we would be a better country for it,” said Dr. Boyle.

Dr. Boyle, the inventor of academic tourism and also the president of Prime Roof Coatings, LLC, Greenville, SC, in the US, said the new era of Western supremacy to blame Africans for not supporting gays is in itself immoral and not democratic.

“My understanding is that at least 90% of Africans feel being gay is immoral. It seems to me that many Americans would say that anyone who thinks being gay is immoral is, in turn, a bad person. So now we feel we can safely label the large majority of Africans as immoral, and we can feel good about our proclaimed moral superiority. This sounds like the new era of western supremacy, and I don’t like it,” he said.

Dr. Boyle said the American children are not a shining example for the world to learn from. We are a distracted society, and we have transferred these problems to our youth, adding that from drug addiction to early sexual promiscuity to poor diet and poor health, the purpose of childhood in America today is not to develop focus and moral integrity.

“This will be our demise. As an American, I would suggest that the world could use America as an example of what not to do when raising children, with a small demographic of stark exceptions,” said Dr. Boyle, who has expressed his desire to invest in Uganda’s education sector, where he intends to introduce academic tourism that will directly promote science education and establish big institutions of higher learning both in Oyam District and around the country.

According to Dr Boyle, Uganda under the NRM regime of President Museveni has scored a fast-growing economy, steady health care services, peace, and stability both within the country and in the region.

“Violence in the streets has fallen dramatically, freedom of speech has increased dramatically, and many people openly criticize President Museveni and the NRM party. They can do this because they know it is safe to do so,” said Boyle.

The American chemistry and physics expert said it is disgusting and distasteful for America to keep claiming the moral high ground while looking down on the great people of Africa.

On Wednesday, June 7th, while delivering the State of the Nation Address at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, President Museveni maintained his stand on the Anti-Homosexuality Act, saying he wouldn’t pay attention to global threats.

Uganda already deemed “same-sex relations” illegal, but under the new Anti-Homosexuality Act, LGBTQ+ Ugandans face stricter punishments. If a Ugandan is convicted of having gay sex, that person could be imprisoned for life, and anyone who encourages or “promotes” homosexuality may face up to twenty years in prison.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author