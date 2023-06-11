I’M NOT A LIAR! Bishop Twinomujuni clarifies on Central Ankole Diocese

Advertisements

West Ankole Diocesan Bishop, Johnson Twinomujuni, has come out to clarify on the allegations that are being raised on different fora by Christians of Sheema on the proposed Central Ankole Diocese (CAD). A few days ago we reported that members of CAD were disappointed after learning that the resolution by the 10th SYNOD regarding creation of their diocese was never forwarded to the Province by their Bishop. The representatives from Sheema and Kampala Chapters for the proposed CAD project while meeting with Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary, Naboth Muhairwe, the Provincial Chancellor and Balaam Muheebwa, the Provincial Treasurer last week were told that no application for CAD has ever been submitted to the province.

However, in a lengthy letter to the concerned Christians early this week, Bishop Twinomujuni reiterated that he is not a liar because the person they have called a liar is the one who Sheema submitted an application to (after the request had stalled for years), and by whose own unconditioned discretion, chose to present it to the Synod he chairs which granted it.

“They have called me a liar because I did not send Sheema’s application to the Province, yet I have several times said that their CAD issue has reached the Province,” he said. He clarified that an area does not apply to the Province requesting for a diocesan status and that therefore, Sheema never applied to the Province.

He says Sheema applied to the Synod of West Ankole Diocese, adding that although their assumption is that he should have taken their application to the Province “that is not the right procedure.” He says the Bishop did not take the application because it would have been a mistake. He added that the application goes to the Province on the recommendation of the Synod.

“It is actually the Synod which applies for a diocesan status of one of its areas of jurisdiction,” he clarified. He said that after receiving the request, the Synod puts a Verification Committee in place adding that this was done.

“That Committee, upon a request by the place that applied for a diocesan status, visits the area and verifies its readiness. Then it brings the report back to the Synod. Upon approval, the Synod mandates its Chair (Bishop) to proceed. The Bishop then writes a letter, attaches the resolution of the Synod, and sends it to the Provincial Assembly Standing Committee,” the letter reads in part.

He said that every Synod member knows that that has been his constant guidance and that he has never contradicted himself on that. He said that there is indisputable evidence that the Bishop has taken matters of CAD to the Province on several occasions.

“When the creation of new dioceses was suspended, I wrote to the Province asking for what we would do, since the Synod had granted Sheema’s request. I received a reply letter from the Provincial Secretary himself permitting activities at Kabwohe hill to continue pending the lifting of the moratorium.

“When at two certain occasions His Grace the Archbishop questioned the existence of CAD, I wrote to him, attached a letter that Sheema Christians had written asking that they be given a special consideration. I personally took that letter to the Archbishop,” he added.

He said that after receiving that letter, the Archbishop tabled it in the Provincial Assembly Standing Committee; they took an hour discussing the CAD issue. He said that after the meeting, the PS wrote to him stating that the activities for CAD would go on, but within the church structures, pending the lifting of the suspension.

“This is why I thereafter led the Synod to pass a resolution that put a Committee of 20 persons to spearhead activities of CAD,” he further clarified. He said that in that letter, the PS states clearly that PASC can only receive and handle matters presented to it by the Synod and that it is the Synod to give guidance, and that after assessing the place’s readiness, it is the Synod to submit an application to the Provincial Assembly.

He says he has been keenly offering guidance on the path that can qualify Sheema for a diocesan status when the moratorium gets lifted.

