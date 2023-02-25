HE MUST FOLLOW PROCEDURES! Rukungiri RDC speaks out on war with LC III chairperson over bridges

Advertisements

Following our Friday story, Rukungiri Resident District commissioner (RDC) Stephen Bewayo Nsubuga has downplayed the friction with Nyakishenyi Sub-county LCIII Chairperson Wednesday Twinomujuni.

The RDC, who says he is not being used by anybody, insists that Twinomujini should follow procedures.

The gist of the matter is about bridges being constructed in Nyakishenyi Sub-county at the instigation of Twinomujuni. The RDC says the firm— Cable Bridge Construction— contracted to undertake the projects is not known in the area.

“There is no cold war between me and the Chairperson LC 111 Nyakishenyi and I am not being used by anybody. There are procedures to be followed which the Chairperson is very much aware of. Not until the MOU is signed between the district and whoever is implementing the project, works will not continue. For more than a week now, the CAO has been waiting to meet those concerned, and nobody has showed up. I very much need and support development, but we should all move as a team and respect each ones mandate,” the RDC told this publication.

HOW DID WE REACH HERE

The cold war started after the RDC launched verbal directives stopping Twinomujuni from proceeding with construction of bridges in Nyakishenyi sub-county.

It’s alleged that these directives were through the sub-county chief and police officers at Nyakishenyi sub-county Police post.

Twinomujuni didn’t take them seriously until the RDC repeated the same recently while appearing on a local radio station.

He cited that the contractor—Cable Bridge Construction—were not known in the district and they never introduced themselves to the district authorities including the CAO.

The RDC warned that if the chairperson continues, he will not hesitate to come himself and cause action.

He added that what Twinomujuni together with Cable Bridge Construction were constructing may cause a security threat to which as RDC will be answerable.

Twinomujuni went into flames and sent verbal warnings to the RDC to dare step his feet in Nyakishenyi Sub-county or otherwise face what he will ever regret in his life.

Firing his shots from Nyakishenyi, Twinomujuni said his longtime friend RDC Bewayo, was overstepping his mandate and allowing to be used by some politicians in the district in the disguise of enforcing security guidelines.

He said his actions are well intended to address the problem of transport in the remote Sub-county of Nyakishenyi.

He reminded the RDC that the projects were not part of his tasks and he reminded him that even the Ministry of works is aware.

According to Twinomujuni, the projects were lobbied by the concerned children of Nyakishenyi and other well-wishers who follow them on social media and other platforms.

“All gallant sons and daughters, if Nyakishenyians are on this forum, should reflect on this matter. Information I have is that the District local Government officials were approached in time and a MoU to undertake these projects submitted to relevant offices. Why would the projects be halted at the expense of self-seeking and uninformed individuals? Cable bridges are a success story in other parts of Uganda. An opportunity knocks once,” Twinomujuni stressed on a certain district WhatsApp forum.

From this statement, the RDC has since muted to the extent some feel he’s not in the district.

It can be noted that Nyakishenyi Sub-county is one of Rukungiri’s remotest sub-counties with poor roads. The Sub-county borders Rukiga district.

Twinomujuni says the bridges were to connect Nyakishenyi to the rest of the parts of the district.

Among the most affected bridges include; Kafujo-Kafunjo HCII to Omukitoma which borders Rukiga district, Kisizi Nyarulambi-Kamaga to Kanoko, Nyabushenyi, and Kigalama-Nyarugando in Ngooma parish that connects to Nyabushenyi then to the main road and also the interconnection of; villages of; ( Nyabale, kalagi, Endalagi, Rushebeya and Kahama).

They also inspected: Rwabyondo stream – Bugolo to Nengo which is a kilometre to Buyanja Sub-county. Others that were inspected in Ngooma parish – Kigalama cell connecting Nyabushenyi to Nyakishenyi Sub-county.

Recently, traders of Nyakishenyi Sub County in Rukungiri district under their umbrella ‘Nyakishenyi traders and Farmers Association’ protested overwhelming taxes on local goods which they term as illegal and fingers were pointed at Twinomujuni.

Our snoops will keep you posted as the two continue to wrestle each other.

