I’m returning in a developmental version-Brian White

He has been off the scene for months. But soon he will be back. We are talking about philanthropist Brian Kirumira aka Brian White. He has urged Ugandans to be patient as he harmonizes with security agencies in the country for a suitable date at which he will be returning to the podium.

White was expected to address the media on Monday to announce his anticipated mega return dates but it did not happen.

Speaking to Red Pepper about the latest development, White said this time he will be focusing on development programs but not splashing cash anyhow.

He promised that as soon security is done with the clearance process of his event, he will publicly announce the new dates at a press briefing.

“Some haters are peddling lies that they are still probing my source of income which is not true because there is no need to do so. It’s not about showing that I’m still present because I am not a politician looking for votes. My aim is to promote development.”

With the venue, Brian White assured the public that he is ready to stage the event anywhere in Kampala that he may deem fit to host his people.

White says upon return, he will spend most of his time with rural Ugandans whom he describes as his people.

“I am going to hold most of my engagements in rural areas because I realized that those are my people. Kampala people take a long time to believe because even if they see a vehicle they don’t believe that it’s functional until when it starts.”

Brian has since asked the general public to be patient as the security agencies take their time to ensure that the whole process is held under a secure and peaceful environment.

White had also dismissed Dubai arrest rumors attributing it to saboteurs.

“All those claiming that I am in custody, let them produce evidence. I repeat that I am a free man,” he said.

