Intermarriage is good but don’t forget Kabaka, Language, culture- Mayiga asks Baganda living in Kigezi

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Charles Peter Mayiga the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom has warned the youth to avoid disrespectful practices and cultures that threaten their future well-being, especially in these fast-growing modern times. Mayiga says that intermarriage is good but the Baganda need not forget Kabaka, Language, and culture.

He noted that many Baganda migrated to other parts like Kigezi and Ankole due to the religious wars in the past around the Buganda region. Others came as administrators and decided to keep here “Bakiga and Banyankore have resorted to marrying the Baganda but I ask you not to forget your Kabaka, Language, and culture. “. Said Mayiga.

The Katikkiro said on Saturday was at Kabale University Playground meeting youth, students, and other people from the Buganda Kingdom staying and studying in Kigezi Region. He urged the youth to be humble trustworthy, hard-working, and embrace education in order to make reputable fruitful generations.

Baker Ssejongo the Buganda Youth council chairperson says that as the youth they need to fight hard to reclaim back the glory of Uganda through education and also keeping healthy.

Rogers Kintu chairperson of Buganda students asked the kingdom to always support students that study in other places by setting up scholarships.

Anny Katabazi Bwengye the Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of Finance and administration requested Mayiga to work with the Kingdom towards donating land to Kabale university to establish its branch in Buganda.

