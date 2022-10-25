Keem Fame Rich hints at dropping a new music riddim featuring All stars

Keemfame.Com boss Kajoba Hakim, popularly known as Keem Fame Rich , has announced the release of a new musical Riddim .

The self-styled “Social media guru” has revealed that the new music Riddim will be dropping anytime soon and it was originally produced and mastered by D’Mario Legend .

Before making the announcement, Keem Fame Rich thanked all his fans who have supported him from day one and moved with him along the journey to stardom.

Although he is yet to reveal the Riddim title and more details of what we should expect from it, Keem hinted that the Riddim launch will mark the beginning of his new nickname “Jet man ”.

Apparently, we wait for more communication from his team.

I thank my fans who support me with one on one individual support from way back, thanks to those who purcahase my music and stream it Anywere . Special thanks to my team and everybody with their best.

