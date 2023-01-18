Jay Silver amongst top African music stars in diaspora you need to know

African music streaming different platforms have earmarked the biggest talent from Africa based in the diaspora to look out for in 2023. Through different diaspora music streaming platforms like Audiomark, they have listed the biggest new movers of Afrobeats, including Moelogo, Eugy both of Nigerian descent, Ngobile (South African), Bruce Melodie (Rwandese) and our own Jay Silver.



This comes after Jay Silver was named among the best artist of 2022 based in the diaspora by music lovers all over Africa.

Jay Silver released his first Luganda song titled Ntwaala in 2020 and the song was amongst the songs with the highest number of streams online. He later added more songs that have made him gain as one of the best in the music industry.

Uganda native Jay Silver is an Afrobeat,RnB singer with a great ear for percussion, likely because he fell in love with music at a young age as he loved singing and playing musical instruments in Church.

Raised in Uganda,Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1996, Joel Muhindo alias Jay Silver is a Singer specializing in the R&B and Afro-beat music genres.

As a young boy, Jay Silver loved playing the drums and the guitar. He noted that it helped shape up his music career. The father of two picks his inspiration from Fally Ipupa.

