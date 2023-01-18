Gorgeous Amviko crowned Miss Uganda North 2023-2024

Super gorgeous 20-year old Amviko Desire Diana, a Makerere University student has been crowned the Miss Uganda North 2023. Amviko beat 14 other contestants to the crown in the tight race during the auditions and finals event that was held on 12th January 2023 at Bomah Hotel in Gulu City.

Soft-spoken with an amiable character, Amviko impressed before the strict Miss Uganda judges that included CEO Miss Uganda Brenda Nanyonjo, Phiona Bizzu – Miss Uganda 2012, Petronela Acen – reigning Miss Uganda North, Leticia Christine – Miss Uganda finalist 2012, Madi – Miss Uganda 2018.

Miss Uganda Chief Executive Director Brenda Nanyonjo is among the top Judges

Amviko is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Human Nutrition, and loves Reading, writing, traveling, cooking, singing, and helping people.

Amviko hails from Kitgum District.

Runners up in the Miss Uganda North 2023-2024 edition included 22-year old Lourine Winnifred Adyero from Gulu.

Miss Uganda 2023 pageant is on regional tours exploring the country’s beauties that will battle for the top prize next month.

