SHOCK;Passport saga deepens as Kampala office closed down

Information coming through indicates that Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control will shut down operations for three working days starting Friday 20th January 2023 at the passport enrollment center.

According to Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, the shutdown will be extended to next week on Tuesday 24th January 2023

The sudden halt of operations will see hundreds of applicants miss their appointments between Friday and Tuesday as earlier scheduled by the passport control office officials at the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters on Old Port Bell Road in Kampala.

Mundeyi said those with appointments will be attended to next week.

It should be recalled that last year in April, there was a temporary shutdown of operations caused by a connectivity glitch. The Government last year phased out the machine-readable passports and replaced them with the International East African e-passports. The Ugandan East African e-passport was launched in 2018.

