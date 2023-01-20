JUST IN;Kitagwenda Deputy RDC dead

Kitagwenda Deputy Resident District Commissioner Joseph Muhoozi Sekasamba has died.

Reports indicate that he passed on this afternoon while undergoing treatment at Mbarara Referral Hospital.

We are however yet to get details concerning the cause of his death. However a family source revealed that the late has been battling a kidney related illness for some time.

A few years back, Joseph worked in Kira municipality. Burial arrangements to communicated later today.

