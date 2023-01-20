UNDISPUTED: Afrobeat star Jay Silver set for new EP

RnB and Afrobeat singer Jay Silver, famously known for his trademark singing style, has disclosed that he is planning to keep his music career at the top by dropping a brand new music EP.

The “Joana” fame singer made the revelation during a press conference as he shared some of the plans he has in store for his music lovers.

Jay Silver revealed that his new music EP consists of six tracks.

He promised that the EP has songs that are groundbreaking and that afrobeat lovers will be thrilled with the kind of musical content he has in store.

He also revealed some songs will be a collaboration with international artists.

Jay Silver is one of the Afrobeat artists who set the pace in the music business when he released a couple of bangers that earned him a name on the Afrobeat and RnB scene.