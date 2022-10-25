School cook defiles Pupil aged 9

By Moses Agaba

Kisoro

A 9 year old pupil at a private school in Rubuguri Town Council in Kisoro district was of Friday, October 7, 2022, defiled by the school cook. The pupil, whose identity has been concealed, goes to Hope Preparatory School, in Primary One class.

The minor, aged 9, was defiled by the school cook identified as Howard Twinamatsiko, and has since been arrested and in detention at Kisoro Central Police Station.

Twinamatsiko was first detained at Rubuguri Police Station after a case was filed by school authorities.

Robert Musinguzi the school headteacher, Robert Musinguzi confirmed this , saying the ugly incident occurred during school playtime. Musinguzi says the ill-hearted cook lured the minor to a pigsty behind the classrooms where he performed the satanic act.

He narrated that as the children were playing during mid-morning hours, the Twinamatsiko “lured his victim to the pig sty where he did what he wanted”.

Musinguzi adds, “after performing the act, some other pupils saw him pulling up and zipping his trousers. The victim came out shortly. Then, the pupils suspected something.” Due to pressure, the suspect promised to “buy something for those that had seen him.”

When they saw the victim bleeding, they took her to the school latrine, cleaned her and decided to conceal the hideous secret.

However, his luck ran out of hand when he disappointed the eyewitnesses later in the evening, before they left school. The young girls rushed to inform the teachers.

When school authorities ran of the incident, they reported to police. According to the head teacher, after Friday’s incident, they learnt that Twinamatsiko had defiled another minor at another school he worked for in the neighbouring Nkuringo Town Council.

“We have just learnt that he previously worked at …. school where he also defiled a minor. But we thing authorities at that school feared legal battles or had not witnesses and he escaped justice like that.” Musinguzi noted.

He assures all parents that their children are safe, urging his fellow teachers to always investigate staff members suspected of being involved in such acts.

Cases on the rise

Defilement cases are on the rise in Kisoro. Last week, a teacher at Kagera Primary School, Habarurema Cosma James defiled his 15 year old pupil. Kisoro police says he is still on the run.

On Wednesday, October 12, a 16 year old girl gave birth to a baby boy, moments after reaching Rubuguri Primary School for classes. She was in Primary 6.

Defilement is having sexual intercourse with a person (this includes both boys and girls) under. the age of 18 years. It doesn’t matter whether the person has given consent or not. The major. determinant in defilement is age.

In Uganda, the crime of defilement, created in 1990, prohibits having or attempting sexual intercourse with a girl under 18 years of age and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment