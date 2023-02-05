Keemfamerich takes over Kla with new top notch perfume store

February 5, 2023 Editor

Keemfamerich is arguably one of the best best singers, digital gurus in the  Ugandan  industry today.


Just so to show he is not all words but action, he has launched a new perfume line in Uganda. One of its kind.
He has slowly but surely cemented his place on this high profile list that includes top fashionistas around town.
His creations are described by many as extra ordinary and not for this world.
At the only invite glitz and glamour event, Keemfamerich  explained and disclosed why he came up with such a unique collection.
These are perfumes you can wear and run errands, have a dub day out with the girls but still smell stylish” he told media.
This is going to be the first affordable and contemporary perfumes brand  in Uganda.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 1

More Stories

Joe Malaika Brings Vibrant Ugandan Fashion to Boston

February 2, 2023 Pius Niwarinda

Public Pour Praises on Rajiv Ruparelia after Felista Di Superstar Passes P.7 at Kampala Parents’ School

January 27, 2023 Brian Musaasizi | Editor

Diaspora Artists; Music fans declare singer Shakira Shakiraa ‘best artist in Diaspora’ 2022/2023

January 24, 2023 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *