Keemfamerich takes over Kla with new top notch perfume store

Just so to show he is not all words but action, he has launched a new perfume line in Uganda. One of its kind.

He has slowly but surely cemented his place on this high profile list that includes top fashionistas around town.

His creations are described by many as extra ordinary and not for this world.

At the only invite glitz and glamour event, Keemfamerich explained and disclosed why he came up with such a unique collection.