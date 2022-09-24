Kenzo condemns Disrespecting Regional Artists ahead of Mb’ra Concert 

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The Ugandan Musician Icon, Eddy Kenzo Musuza has condemned the misconduct of disrespecting the regional upcoming artists by the Kampala events Organisers and Artists.

Kenzo addressed journalists during a press conference ahead of the Road to Eddy Kenzo Festival 2022 Mbarara Concert that is happening tomorrow Saturday at Mbarara University Inn. This was held at discount Hotel in Mbarara City.

While addressing the press conference, the Sitya Loss hit maker, Kenzo said that he has given first priority to the Western Regional Artists to perform on stage on this very day without any interruption by any sabotage. He assured the public that a lineup of western regional artists have been selected to perform their best on stage. He added that they have also selected a number of Kampala big names artists that will also turn up on stage to perform.

However, Kenzo has urged the events Organizers to always value the performing artists regardless of the level, experience in the music industry or where an artist records his or her music from. That all artists invited on a certain event must be treated equally, that let them be given opportunity and enough time to perform for their supporters and give them what they expect from them.

Kenzo also advised events organisers to always invite a few number of artists on the event to avoid conflict of interests and collision. He said that there should be a smooth arrangement by the event organizers to bring less number of artists who will perform to their people and give the enough time for their performances. He expressed this reflecting on the recent scenario when one of the Western region performing artist Truth 256 who was thrown out of the stage during his performance. Truth was called off the stage after he had performed only two songs. Unidentified hooligans ordered Truth to get off the stage to give space for a Kampala Artist who was fighting to get on stage early because he wanted to perform first and rush back to Kampala. It was such an embarrassment to such a big western region artist, this caused some chaos to some extent that fellow artist Ray G came on stage with a stick and condemned the way his colleague Truth was treated. On that night the Omusheshe hit maker was bitter and reacted against the misconduct saying that Kampala events Organizers , artists who call themselves big names must stop disrespecting regional artists. He said that the western artists must be treated equally like how they treat Kampala Artists. This was during the Purple Party event that was held at Mbarara University Inn on 3rd September 2022.

Besides, Kenzo has not performed in Mbarara for about five years until this time when he has decided to consider Mbarara and western region for the Road to Eddy Kenzo festival 2022. Kenzo pledged to perform for Mbarara People on this Saturday at Mbarara University Inn. He will be a companied by a number of big artists from Kampala whom he did not mention but will be coming on stage as surprise. Among the Western Artists that have been considered to perform on this event include Truth 256, Megaton, Rasta Dog, Mat Henry, MC Kacheche, and more others.