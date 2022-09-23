Allan Okello returns to KCCA FC on loan

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC and Algerian top-tier outfit AC Paradou have agreed on the loan transfer of midfielder Allan Okello.

Okello who is a KCCA FC Junior Team graduate returns to KCCA FC on a season-long loan ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 2019 FUFA Men’s Player of the year left KCCA FC for AC Paradou on a four years deal in January 2020.

Okello joined KCCA Soccer Academy in 2015 and he played for the club’s Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League for two years.

He then rose through the ranks and later made his debut for KCCA FC senior team on 27th February 2017 at 16 years old. The left-footed player bagged a hattrick on his debut against Onduparaka FC in a game that ended 7-0 in favor of KCCA FC.

Okello later played for KCCA FC in the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

During his first stint at KCCA FC, Okello played 112 games and scored a total of 39 goals in three years.

At the time of his departure for AC Paradou in January 2020, Okello was the club’s top scorer in the Uganda Premier League with six goals in the 10 games he played in the first round of the 2019/2020 season and was also the reigning FUFA Men’s Footballer of the year (2019).

Allan Okello becomes the eleventh player to join KCCA FC in this transfer window after Haruna Lukwago, Daniel Isiagi, Mujuzi Musitafa, Shaban Muhamad, Tshisungu Kankonde, Moses Waiswa, Ssenoga Muhamed, and teenagers Faisal Wabyoona, Saidi Mayanja, and Allan Enyou.

