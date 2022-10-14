Lack of funds,non adherence to drugs hinders HIV 2030 Policy

By Moses Agaba

Kabale

Health experts in Kabale District, have highlighted limited funding,

lack adherence to antiretroviral drugs by people living with HIV and

lack of an HIV policy, as some of the factors that are hindering the

implementation of the 2021 HIV National policy guidelines on ending

stigma and discrimination.

The Uganda Aids Commission in partnership with the National Forum for

People Living with HIV, developed National policy guidelines on ending

stigma and discrimination among the people living with the HIV virus.

The guidelines, which were launched in October last year and later

disseminated to all 136 districts of Uganda, were aimed at eliminating

all forms of stigma and discrimination among Persons living with

HIV/AIDS, through a multi-sectoral approach in order to realize the

presidential initiative of ending HIV by 2030.

Now, speaking on Wednesday at Kabale District Rukiiko hall, during a one

mult-stakeholders meeting, the Kabale district health educator, Alfred

Besigensi, observed that limited fund for carrying out outreaches on

stigma and lack of HIV policy guidelines to force institutions put in

place mechanisms to fight against stigma and discrimination, have

continued to deter people living with HIV virus from adhering to

antiretroviral drugs.

The meeting attracted officials from Uganda Aids commission and Kabale

district HIV/AIDS coordination committee, and leaders of associations

of people living with HIV.

Besigensi adds that the district currently has over 9,000 positive

people living with HIV, who are currently on antiretroviral therapy,

out which 628, were recorded last year.

According to the Kabale district statistician, Benon Kwitonda, the

district only allocates 0.1 percent of its budget for the

implementation of all HIV/AIDS intervention and control measures.

The Uganda Aids Commission director of policy, research and

programming, Dr Zepher Karyabakabo, said that Uganda Aids Commission,

is finalizing on negotiations with the ministry of finance to ensure

that districts commit at least 0.6 percent of their annual budgets,

towards implementation of all HIV/AIDS intervention and control

measures beginning next financial year.

Dr Karyabakaabo, adds that the commission is in final stages of

negotiations with the Parish Development Model secretariat to have the

HIV/Aids intervention and control measures incorporated in the

implementation of the program, as one of the ways to end the scourge

by 2030.

Dr Karyabakabo adds that the collaboration is intended to reduce the

costs incurred on information dissemination to the common person.

while opening the meeting, the Kabale District Chairperson, Nelson

Nshangabasheija, pledged the district’s commitment to embracing all

avenues intended at fighting against the HIV pandemic.