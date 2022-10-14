NBL’s Be A Millionaire Challenge Reaches Regional Level

By Our Reporter

The Nile Breweries Limited’s Be A Millionaire campaign is currently at the regional challenge stage. The challenge involves 25 participants. Five of the 25 participants have been facing off for the past four weeks with the final regional challenge scheduled for Saturday, 15th October (tomorrow). From each regional challenge, only one participant has progressed to the grand finale scheduled for Saturday, 22nd October that will pit 5 participants against each other.

So far the Winners include:

Etyak Emmanuel, a 26-year-old from Lira City who emerged as the winner of the 3rd weekly Be A Millionaire season 2 regional challenge. The baker who represented the Northern region takes pride in supplying communities in Lira with “delicious” sugar-free pastries such as cakes, bread doughnuts, and cookies which The Bakery, his business makes using stevia instead of sugar.

For the last 3 weeks, in the BAM season 2, Last Man Standing, 5 representatives from regions North, Central, East, West, and South Western have been battling it out on a quiz game show with a chance to win Sh1M each as per their performance. Etyak walked away with Shs600,000 and joined previous winners Priscila Kisakye (Shs800,000), a baker & Kenneth Ojok (Shs1M), a pork dealer both from the Northern region to earn a place in the Grand finale due in a couple of weeks.

Other participants in the week 3 competition who won Shs400,000 each were Frank Mugisha, an Online Fresh Foods market owner from the Central region, Byaruhanga Alex, owner of Muhavura Pub from South Western, Bazibu Julius, a piggery entrepreneur from the Eastern region and Atukwatse Onesmus, a caterer from the Western region.

Kenneth Ojok is another winner. Ojok owns a pork joint in Gulu and was the first contestant to win UGX1M from the Be A Millionaire face-off game show. This happened in the second game show session held at Capital FM. Ojok’s pork business in Pageya relies on suppliers for daily stock. Using the money, he won, he will be able to hire a motorbike and move to village areas to buy pigs. He also says the money will enable him to buy more chairs, tables and utensils for his pork joint.

The 29-year-old won a tiebreaker against fellow contestant Charles Kyanda, a Briquettes entrepreneur from Jinja, representing the Eastern region, which secured him a spot in the finale of the Be A Millionaire, Last Man Standing contest in a couple of weeks. Here, 5 contestants who will have emerged as the best in the ongoing 5-week game show quiz contest will face off on national television.

Priscilla Kisakye, a baker from Gulu, is the other contestant who has made it to the finals, as she outsmarted her colleagues in the first faceoff quiz the previous Saturday.

The other winners are Priscila and Ronald Okurut

Background:

The BAM entrepreneurship contest was launched in July in partnership with Enterprise Uganda and Capital FM radio, drawing over 200 participants. These were vetted to 50, with 10 representing 5 regions. Last month, the 50 entrepreneurs were trained and mentored by Enterprise Uganda and subjected to a contest, to derive the top 25 who are now representing their regions. Having completed 4 weeks now, the BAM regional contest features 5 participants from regions North, East, West, South West, and Central in a face-off quiz testing their business acumen and general knowledge. With Shs5M up for grabs weekly, every correct answer is worth a Shs200,000 cash reward. Onapito Ekomoloit, NBL Legal and Corporate Affairs director said: “we adopted the quiz format for this campaign to not only make it fun but also to widen contestants’ knowledge. “We want it to be exciting and task minds.”

