LOVE ZIBS! City lawyer’s marriage with John Hopkins staffer on the rocks

The marriage of a city lawyer and his wife Phiona is on the verge of collapse, this publication can exclusively report.

The city lawyer in question is a Muslim with an honorific title of Hajji.

His wife, Phiona works with Bugolobi-Kampala based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Communication Programs (CCP).

CCP runs many programs in Uganda and one of them is the Social and Behavioral Change Activity (SBCA), a five-year program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/Uganda).

The Social and Behavior Change (SBC) Activity supports the Government of Uganda (GOU) and US government (USG) implementing partners to design and implement Social and Behavioral Change (SBC) communication initiatives that contribute toward a reduction in Maternal and Child mortality, Malaria prevalence, Total Fertility rate, New HIV infections, TB prevalence, and improved Nutrition outcomes, resilience and improved SBC systems and expertise.

This is the program where Phiona is employed under as a communication specialist sort of.

Phiona, a St. Peters Naalya S.S and UCU O.G, previously worked at Kitante based Family Health International.

Info obtained indicates that she got married to the city lawyer in 2013 and they are blessed with two children.

Whereas her hubby is a Muslim, she is a catholic. Love won all and she accepted to convert with blessings of her parents who stay in Bugolobi.

MARRIAGE HITS ROCKS

Our snoops can reliably reveal that there’s now lost love between the couple.

Some family members, friends and well-wishers have whispered to this publication expressing concern that the couple no longer behaves like people who are in love and a stranger can’t be convinced that they are married. It is not clear if the couple prefers it that way.

However, going by an African proverb — ‘what an old man sees sitting on the floor will not be seen by a young man even from a treetop’- to family members, it these tell-tale signs that have forced those concerned to embark on prayers to see the couple iron out their differences before divorce beckons.

Sources say families from both sides are trying to convince the couple to forgive each other, according to a knowledgeable family source.

We are told Phiona’s hubby no longer frequents her home like before and he is now worryingly close to a certain loaded city Muslim business woman. Even when he goes there, it is to do with kids strictly.

The couple reportedly counter accuses each other of infidelity, domestic violence, psychological trauma, desertion and others.

Our resident Sexpert and Mr.Hyena have reservations when it comes to the city lawyer because he is a Muslim but have no kind words for Phiona.

Word doing the rounds is that the city lawyer, apparently, is suspecting Phiona of indulging in away games with random men including an Ex called Joseph (other names withheld for now) whom she bankrolls given her current financial power.

He is a tour guide and stays in Tanzania. It is alleged that the two even met in one of North African countries for sex marathons in December last year. This was during World Cup days. Phiona was reportedly in this North African nation on work related assignment. She invited her Ex to join her and he wasted no time in catching the next flight to this North African nation via Arusha-Dar es Salaam-Dubai and then to North Africa.

Close sources to Phiona have revealed that she is also reportedly worryingly close to other married men in town and she takes advantage of her work which requires her to move from one hotel to another, enabling her to play her cards without notice.

She is also known for living a party lifestyle with fellow city ladies around Kampala without her hubby where she spends her weekends till the wee hours.

The full list of men in her life and her close female pals will be in our subsequent publication plus more salacious details on what went wrong.

