REVEALED! How illegal bodyguard, gun landed Rakai Deputy RDC in trouble

Advertisements

Secrets why Rakai district deputy RDC, Robert Kambugu is in trouble are being revealed for the first time.

Kambugu was recalled from his office on June 12th by the office of the president pending disciplinary action.

“This is to inform you that; on receipt of a serious allegation, management has decided to recall you from Rakai District to the Office of the President Headquarters, pending disciplinary action. Please, handover the Office to the Resident District Commissioner, Rakai in accordance with Section F-d of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021) Edition and report to Headquarters with immediate effect. This should be done in any case not later than 16th June, 2023,” reads a recall letter signed by Haji Kakande Yunus, the secretary, office of the president.

THE TRUTH

According to well placed sources, Kambugu, who was fished from NUP in 2022, is accused of office abuse. He first served in Lwengo district before he was moved to Rakai.

We are told the source of trouble stems from his decision to acquire a bodyguard illegally.

According to three people knowledgeable about the course of investigations, sometime back, Kambugu, without going through official channels, made a decision to acquire a bodyguard.

This bodyguard happened to be a retired UPDF veteran.

With the help of a security official (names withheld for now) attached to Internal Security Organisation (ISO) in the district, the bodyguard even managed to secure a gun.

And it was not long before residents started complaining of being terrorized by armed personnel in the area.

Some of the accusations included staging illegal roadblocks and as well taking sides in land wrangles.

All fingers pointed at Kambugu’s bodyguard. It is not clear if the deputy RDC was aware.

We are told security organs picked interest in the matter and the bodyguard was eventually arrested.

Investigation further showed that Kambugu had acquired this bodyguard and a gun illegally.

RDCs are protected by police bodyguards on request to the secretary, office of the president.

Kambugu reportedly did not do this, according to sources.

Whereas he is under investigation, he has not been arrested and if cleared, he will be reinstated.

It is the bodyguard and an official attached to the district ISO office who helped him secure a gun that are under detention.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author