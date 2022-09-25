Uganda fields US based players for All Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship

Uganda Golf Union has entered a national team of four amateur golfers to participate in the All Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship to be held in Hurgada, Egypt at the El Gouna Golf Club.

The team all based in the United States will be led by on form Ronald Otile. Other members are Titus Okwong, Collins Ajedra and Jakisa Emmanuel. All these players are students of Livingstone College in North Carolina.

The team landed on Saturday, 24th September 2022, one day ahead of the official arrival day to acclimatize.

Official tee off is Tuesday, 27th September 2022.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU) President Moses Matsiko and the team coach Flavia Namakula will join the team on Sunday night.

“We have assembled our top foreign based amateurs who have been playing college championship golf to face the best in Africa. We are confident that these talented young men who have gained a lot of exposure in the US will rise up to the occasion and compete favourably,” UGU said via a missive.

Uganda will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Seychelles among others.

The biennial All Africa Golf Team Championship – considered Africa’s most prestigious amateur golf team event – is endorsed by The Royal & Ancient of St. Andrews (R&A) and the African Golf Confederation (AGC).

The 2022 edition will see the countries battle it out once again in a 72-hole stroke play format with the best three scores counting towards the team total in each round.

The course, designed jointly by Gene Bates and Fred Couples, measures 6,269m off the championship tees and offers stunning panoramic views of the Red Sea mountains and turquoise waterways. The layout meanders through strategically placed bunkers, lagoons and desert flora.

South Africa won the inaugural biennial event in 2001 and consequently triumphed in Botswana (2003), Uganda (2005), Namibia (2007), Egypt (2011), Swaziland (2013), Kenya (2015) and Zimbabwe (2017).

In 2019, the GolfRSA Proteas sealed South Africa’s 10th consecutive triumph with a 46-shot victory on 27-under-par 837. Their rounds of 221, 206, 205 and 205 featured no less than three course records at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

