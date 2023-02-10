Mbarara Celebrates City Status, festival switched to Independence Park

While addressing a press conference on Thursday at Mbarara City council hall, Assy Abireebe Tumwesigire, the city clerk said the celebrations will start this Friday with a business Symposium which will be held at Igongo Cultural Centre.

According to the organisers, the City festival has three days of celebration, there are different activities that are expected in the Celebrations of Mbarara City Status, among these include Dance and Drama, Business Symposium, soccer tournament, the Mbarara City Rally 2023 and exhibition.

The arrangement stands that the celebrations will begin with Business Symposium which will be honored by the Speaker of Parliament Anite Among as the Chief Guest.

Simon Seith Mwijuka, the Chairperson MBACITA and the man behind efforts of organising the Business Symposium, said that the purpose of having this symposium is basically about Business Discussion. That in this discussion they have interested different people. Business discussion will be featuring banks, associations agencies, authorities like URA, UNBS, all development partners, security personnel, importers and exporters, manufacturers and all other interested Business people. The theme of this Business Symposium is about promoting business and attracting investment in the new City.

According to Mwijuka, they have invited a panel of Guests that will be able to educate and advise as far as business and investments are concerned, among the other guests expected on the podium include Amelia Kyambade Senior Presidential Advisor on industry and trade, Patrick Batature a renowned Businessman in this Country and the Spokesperson of KACITA who will give experiences about the growth of businesses in the Cities.