RDC calls for more sensitization on gov’t programs

October 8, 2022

ARUA. Muzamil Ezama Ham, the Arua Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has called for more sensitization on the different government programs if value for money is to be realized in the West Nile region.

Speaking to journalists in Arua town on Friday, Ezama noted that a lot of money injected into government programs has ended up being wasted due to inadequate knowledge on enterprise selection by the locals.

“What I have realized is that people have not been sensitized enough about government programs. The sensitization is not enough. Even others come and when you talk about EMYOOGA, they don’t know anything and yet EMYOOGA has taken more than two years now,” Ezama said.

“Meaning there is still need to sensitize people about government programs and I’m requesting all the leaders at any level and in any institution attached to the government to go on social media, to go on radio talk shows and also go to community functions to sensitize the public about the different government programs in the region,” Ezama appealed.

He emphasized that if people are not aware about government programs, there is no way they can benefit from such programs.

“Personally, I have achieved a lot because I have tried to talk to many youths who have been coming to my office and they have embraced some of the government programs. They have started working with relevant authorities and stakeholders of government programs,” Ezama said.

Ezama advised the public, especially the youth, to start their own projects before the government comes in to help them.

“The government intervention should come when you are already doing something, so as leaders, it is our responsibility to keep on reminding the youths that look, there is a project here, you come and we guide you on what to do, and secondly, you also embrace it,” Ezama said.

He noted that programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) are mainly targeting people in farming which youths don’t want to embrace thinking that it is the work of the elderly people to dig, a mentality which needs to be changed.

He also said it calls for self-discipline for one to put government funds in productive ventures.

“If you don’t have self financial discipline, it is very hard even if they give you ten million shillings to start a project, you will mismanage the money within a short period of time. You need to have self-discipline and also know where to put this money. Project identification; where you will invest the money matters a lot,” Ezama stressed.

