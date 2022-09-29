NBL playoffs: JKL Lady Dolphins, City Oilers win Game 1 of the finals

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Finals (Game 1)

Women: JKL Lady Dolphins 60-50 UCU Lady Canons

Men: Nam Blazers 53-60 City Oilers

JKL Lady Dolphins and City Oilers emerged triumphant in the opening day of the finals of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs on Wednesdays at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

JKL Lady Dolphins who are the women’s title holders beat UCU Lady Canons 60-50 to win game one of the Tusker Lite sponsored series while seven straight time champions City Oilers beat new comers Nam Blazers 53-60 in the men’s game later in the evening.

Brenda Ekone stood out for JKL Lady Dolphins as she posted 21 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. She was the Tusker Lite player of the game.

Veteran player Flavia Oketcho posted 15 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Stella Oyella shot 9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

In a losing effort, Rose Akon was the standout player for the university side with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Shakira Nanvubya posted 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

In the men’s game, Tonny Drileba was one of the standout players for City Oilers shooting 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mer Maker posted 12 points and 8 rebounds. Ben Komakech had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists whilst James Okello managed 9 points 12 rebounds and 3 assists.

For Nam Blazers who seemingly had the game at grasp save for the later stages of the fourth quarter, Chris Omanye had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Amisi Saidi had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Game two of the finals of the Tusker Lite NBL playoffs which is played in the best of seven series is scheduled for Friday at Lugogo.

By Thomas Odongo