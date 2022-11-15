New twist;West Ankole Bishop bows to Pressure, refers CAD Project to Provincial Assembly

By Our Reporter

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese (WAD) Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni through a 14th November 2022 letter to the Diocesan Council, has bowed to pressure and referred the proposed Central Ankole Diocese verification to the Provincial Assembly standing Committee (PASC)

In the letter that was seen by this Daily Pepper, Bishop Twinomujuni said that he received a letter from the Christians of Sheema district requesting that WAD allows them to continue with their development on ground as they wait to be granted a diocesan status.

CAD Kampala Chapter Chairman, Richard Muhangi, Sheema Municipality MP Dickens Kateshumbwa and CAD dinner chief organiser, Johnson Musinguzi during the fundraising dinner for the proposed new Diocese at Piato Restaurant in Kampala in October 2022 (courtesy Photo)



He further said that they requested that he contacts the Province to reinstate its position because the Christians believe that CAD is not affected by the recent Provinical Assembly pronouncement of a suspension of developments in Kabwohe.

Bishop Twinomujuni states that indeed the Province doesn’t stop development in Sheema but the propagators must comply with the provincial assembly resolutions and follow proper procedures as guided by the Synod.

He further said that the Province shall not consider any matter that doesn’t pass through the Diocesan Synod, and that matters of the church shall be handled within, and through church structures.

He says that for Sheema to get a diocesan status God-willing, they will need to go through the church structures by complying with the procedures set by the diocesan council and Synod.

The Bishop proposes that as per the 11th Synod resolutions, the Christians of Sheema shall still submit their proposal to the diocesan council a list of 20 names in the next diocesan council or synod. Thereafter the verification committee shall be launched and be given terms of reference, and it will be given to carry out activities of CAD.

“That the Committee shall report back to this Council or Synod. Then the Synod after assessing the readiness of Sheema Area by its verification committee, shall submit the application to the Provincial Assembly Standing Committee (PASC),” the letter reads in part/.

It should be noted that on 1st February 2018, Sheema district re-submitted its application for a diocese, after the first submission in 1994.

Sheema Christians insist the their quest for the new Diocese is genuine and have already fulfilled most needs.

