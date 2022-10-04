Nsanziro joins KCCA FC technical team

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC have announced the appointment of Nsanziro Sam Charles Ssenyange as Assistant / First Team Coach for the senior team.

Nsanziro a.k.a Kadidi is a qualified coach with a CAF B Coaching license and has a proven coaching record both locally and internationally.

Locally, he has previously coached at Mbarara City FC, Paidha Black Angels FC, Tooro United FC, Kampala Club Marines, UTODA FC, City Lads, and Elite Soccer Academy.

Internationally, Nsanziro has coached at Pietermaritzburg City (South Africa), Transnet Kings United (South Africa), Sobantu (South Africa), and Lioli FC (Lesotho).

Nsanziro is also a former KCCA FC player who served the club for seven years from 1988 – 1994.

Nsanziro commences his duties with immediate effect and is contracted for two years from 2022 – 2024, the club said via a missive.

KCCA FC TECHNICAL TEAM

Morley Byekwaso Ochama Moses Agge ( Manager)

Kaddu Badru Mukasa (Assistant Manager)

Nsanziro Sam Charles Ssenyange (Assistant / First Team Coach)

Malinga Richard (Assistant Coach/Head Coach JT)

Saka Mpiima (Assistant Coach/Assistant Junior Team Coach)

Oloya Moses (GoalKeepers Coach)

Ayobo Felix (Fitness and Conditioning Coach)

Ssewanyana Ivan (Team Doctor)

Tusuubira Emmanuel (Team Physiotherapist)

Walugembe Fahadie Yahaya – Scout

Nantale Betty ( Kits Manager)

Kawooya Bashir (Assistant Kits Manager)

