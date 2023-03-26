ON RAMPAGE! Fury as randy top cop terrorizes juniors’ & other men’s wives in Masaka region

Advertisements

A randy police officer attached to one of the police stations in the greater Masaka region has been accused of neglecting security concerns in the region and only priotises bonking.

Men in the region, especially Kalungu district, are now on tenterhooks because the horny cop goes after every skirt that passes him.

Info obtained indicates that this horny cop has just been deployed there for one year but men in the rural towns are already upset and the whole community is concerned.

We are told that some male constables have also vowed to plant a bullet in his head one of these days if he doesn’t stop terrorizing their wives.

For female constables it’s a walk over since he’s senior to them and those who refuse reportedly risk facing his wrath.

That he started by bonking wives of police constables, female constables, and Kalungu district female workers.

But now his current targets are married and unmarried business women.

The identities of the randy cop and the bonked women list have been withheld for now (pending verification) and will be revealed in our subsequent publication.

“He normally uses his office position to convince ladies and abuses them sexually,” said one of those whose wives is a victim of this randy cop’s weapon of mass destruction.

The cop in question drives a Toyota Premio. He normally takes his preys to Lukaya and Masaka guesthouses for romping sessions.

“We are wondering whether he was sent to the district to enjoy women rather than provide security,” adds another man.

They have since requested IGP Ochola to consider transferring this randy cop before anything happens to him in the form of retaliation.

More details in our subsequent publication.

Watch this space also for another cop who CID boss Tom Magambo recently demoted for engaging in sextortion.

This was after a fellow female cop whom he bonked with promises of a deployment within the Central region (which never happened) reported him to Magambo.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author