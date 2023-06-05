RESHUFFLE! Secrets why Kaboyo may survive cabinet massacre

Advertisements

Secrets why Alice Kaboyo, the State Minister for (Luweero Triangle/ Rwenzori region) may survive the impending reshuffle are being revealed for the first time.

We recently revealed how Kaboyo had been among over 20 ministers lined up for knifing.

First, she is among those involved in the Mabaati bonanza saga and all culprits may face the political guillotine first, in case President Museveni keeps his word—he vowed to punish them politically.

According to sources, Kaboyo’s past (GAVI money saga) is still haunting her and recently Gen.Museveni was forced to task his legal assistant Florah Kiconco to respond to Ugandans on social media over allegations of Corruption shielding. Kaboyo’s name was mentioned.

We are also even told that the people of Luweero are yet to see her impact and are now growing tired of her. That all she does is to strategically impress herself on the appointing authority whenever she gets an opportunity but when no work is done on the ground.

We are also told that her handlers have on several occasions recorded problems Luweero people face with assurances of presenting them to President Museveni but all in vain.

To make matters worse, some even go an extra mile of digging into their pockets to facilitate her handlers only to be disappointed, says a source. It is not clear whether Kaboyo is aware of this vice.

Whereas she is also in charge of Rwenzori, she is also abhorred there. Insiders say she doesn’t give the region priority like she does with Luweero for reasons we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

BEGS ‘POLITICAL MOTHER’

We are told, after learning of her Cabinet fate, Kaboyo ran to her ‘political mother’ in the corridors of power and begged her to talk to the appointing authority to save her skin.

Kaboyo has since promised her ‘political mother’ to be a better minister if given a second chance.

The ‘political mother’ accepted and assured her that she was not going anywhere.

“She cried a few tears and said everyone is lying. She has promised to be a better minister,” a source privy to the discussions with her ‘political mother’ whispered to us.

We are told there is also a top General—who is always consulted by the appointing authority on many things including Cabinet matters—that wants Kaboyo out but can’t go against Kaboyo’s ‘political mother’.

Watch this space!

