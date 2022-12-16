PARTING SHOT! I pity a man who will bed my cheating ex-wife, says minister Ajedra after divorce

The family division of the High Court in Kampala has finally ordered for the marriage of former minister Gabriel Ajedra Aridru and his estranged wife Elizabeth Kamuhanda a.k.a Liz to officially end.

This publication has learnt that a consent judgment allowing the dissolution of marriage was entered into and decreed on May 12, 2022.

A Decree Nisi was then issued on 21 September, 2022. A Decree Nisi confirms that the court does not see any reason why you cannot get divorced. This means that one of the reasons or ‘grounds’ for divorce has been established, and all the legal requirements to obtain a divorce have been met.

What remains now is a decree absolute, expected in four months’ time. This is a final order officially ending a marriage, enabling either party to remarry.

LIZ LOSES IT ALL

During court proceedings, Elizabeth accused Ajedra of diverting the money which was meant to construct a house for their children in Sonde to constructing that of his side dish and current wife, Aisha Alibhai, a staffer at parliament of Uganda.

“Regarding the house in Sonde, it is your cross petitioner (Elizabeth) who has made a significant contribution towards its construction partly using the Shs120m she put on her personal account. In fact, the house is still incomplete to this day because the first cross-respondent (Ajedra) has on various occasions blatantly refused to contribute towards its completion. Instead, he channeled his focus on constructing a residential home for the 4th cross-respondent (Aisha Alibhai) in Najjera and abandoned his own children’s home,” Elizabeth stated.

She also laid claims to a house in Munyonyo, affirming that it was the only matrimonial home for her and Ajedra to stay in after their customary marriage and she had both photographic and video evidence of Ajedra gifting it to her. “Your cross petitioner maintains that she has an interest in property in Block 246 plot 991, Munyonyo and the same has never been property of Ajedra’s daughters from his previous marriage. The said property was acquired in November 2016 following our (Elizabeth and Ajedra’s) traditional marriage in August 2017 and for the sole purpose of serving as a matrimonial home,” Elizabeth said. She added that the Munyonyo house remained their only matrimonial home until they jointly purchased another home in Najjera which Ajedra allegedly duped her into selling after hoodwinking her that he was going to use the proceeds of the sale to build her and the children another home in Sonde. She further affirmed that in fact her consent to the selling of the Najjera house was granted because she knew and was convinced by Ajedra that she had security of the home in Munyonyo. “However, after the sale of the property in Najjera, Ajedra started denying Elizabeth access as a resident to the Munyonyo home. She was only allowed to visit whenever Ajedra needed her company,” she stated in her court documents filed through her lawyers of Newmark Advocates.

Apart from the Munyonyo House, Elizabeth also demanded a black vehicle Reg. No. UAW 333S which Ajedra is alleged to have given her as a gift during the introduction ceremony. She alleged to have video and photographic evidence of Ajedra giving the said vehicle to her as a gift.

At the end of the proceedings, Liz lost it all. Court did not grant her the Munyonyo house on grounds that it belonged to Ajedra’s daughters from his previous marriage. Neither was she granted the car she laid claim on. Court ruled that it belonged to Ajedra. Court also directed Ajedra to take care of his two children (sons) with Liz as far as education, medical, clothing, upkeep and others are concerned.

MORE WOES FOR LIZ

Contention remains on Sonde house allegations. We have now learnt that this is a subject of court proceedings. Contrary to what Liz alleges, Ajedra has now dragged her to court accusing her of misappropriating funds for the said project. There are actually two cases against her in court. But this is a story for another day.

AJEDRA SPEAKS OUT

In a brief phone interview with this publication, Ajedra confirmed ending his marriage with Liz. “Yes, I can confirm that I have finally divorced Elizabeth Kamuhanda. I could not tolerate her cheating and other behaviors. I even feel sorry for any man who will ever come into her life…” he said in a scornful tone.

In his divorce petition filed at the High Court Family Division in Makindye – Kampala, Ajedra accused Liz of being adulterous.

That at one time she presented to him one of the children as his whereas not. The child who is now nine years old reportedly belongs to a prominent Kenyan banker turned politician…there are DNA results to prove so. Information gathered indicates that although he has since left Uganda, Patrick is the former banker with African Development Bank Uganda, a position he held until 2021 when he left for Kenya to join politics. It is said that Patrick, who is 67 years old, has three wives and several children, among them Kamuhanda’s daughter. Patrick met Kamuhanda during the time he was working in Uganda and together they enjoyed relentless romping until the time he ballooned her.

By the time he left the country she had produced their child but deceived Ajedra that he was the biological father and it was only after they developed marital problems that he learnt the horrifying truth, which shocked him to the marrow.

So Ajedra discovered years later that Kamuhanda had been secretly getting child support from both Patrick and him.

But by then, Patrick had already left the country and Ajedra had spent a lot of dime on the child yet there was nothing much he could do to recover it.

Moles intimate that the former minister broke into tears on discovering that the lovely girl he had been paying fees for in millions of shillings at an international school was not his own blood, but had been fathered by the Kenyan politician.

We have established that on learning that the lovely little girl belongs to the Kenyan politician, the Ugandan honourable was thrown into a turmoil of deep thoughts and became so vulnerable, thus allegedly turning cruel to the estranged wife.

“The first respondent (Elizabeth) fraudulently represented to the petitioner (Ajedra) that he was the biological father of the child aged whereas not. Upon realization of this kind of cruelty, your petitioner has greatly been psychologically affected. As a result of the cruelty, the petitioner was forced out of the Matrimonial home altogether and sought shelter at his elder children’s home,” Ajedra stated in a petition filed through his lawyers of Arcadia Advocates on September 7, 2021.

We have also learnt that there is another one called Sam (another name withheld for now but we shall exclusively detail his shenanigans with Liz in our subsequent publication).

The minister also accused Liz of cheating on him with one Brian Ahimbisibwe. It is alleged that Brian and Kamuhanda spent years bonking inside Ajedra’s marital home and bed especially whenever he was away at work and it was not until he planted spy cameras in the house that he managed to nab them.

However, all along Kamuhanda had been deceiving him that he was her brother who had been adopted by her parents several years back and that he had nowhere to stay in Kampala, the reason why she had taken him to their marital home.

We have since established that Ahimbisibwe is an HIV/AIDS Volunteer Social Worker, who hails from Kabale District, which also happens to be Kamuhanda’s place of birth.

Ahimbisibwe is married to a lady only identified as Harriet and it is said that he was cheating on her with Kamuhanda for a long time until they were busted.

Kamuhanda is related to former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, who is her uncle, according to sources.

Liz could not be reached for a comment. She however, in court files also accused Ajedra of having many homes around Kampala where he always stayed with his various mistresses. These include Aisha Alibhai, whom he is currently married to. Others include Jennifer Nyakato, Benna Annette Murozi and Mickey Bibiana. DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL:redpeppertips@gmail.com

