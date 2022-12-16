EXPOSED! Mafia behind power lines vandalism named

Over the past few months, the country has been faced with unprecedented vandalism targeting power lines.

The latest incident was on Wednesday where five towers of the 400kv for the Karuma to Kawanda stations were completely vandalized by unknown criminals whose motives are not yet known. In a 15th December communiqué, UETCL confirmed that five transmission towers on the Karuma-Kawanda line were vandalized and they collapsed.

The power transmitter called upon members of the public to report vandals to the nearest police station. “Let’s work together to fight this vice,” the statement from the company reads in part.

According to a well-placed source at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), this is an inside job. Some of those involved are former contractors. Others are those who lost out on contracts. Others are current contractors reportedly engaged in fights to do with budgetary allocations on who takes the mantle when it comes to the erection of the power lines. We are also told someone is out there to fail the current management. All now are hell-bent on sabotage.

"I can tell you it is an inside job. No outsider can risk tampering with those high voltage lines however much they want scrap money," said a source.

