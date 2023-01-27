PLE RESULTS! Here’s how Jinja’s Mwiri P/S outshone the rest

Some of the schools' star performers

The school needs no introduction. But for the uninitiated, it is located in Jinja, the eastern side of Uganda. It is one of the oldest primary schools there. Undoubtedly, performance pressure is always chasing them since they have to maintain the status quo.

Whenever results are released everyone looks at their direction first. And this year is no different, but as usual they never disappoint.

Guess what? Out of a total of 78 candidates (all boys) who sat for the 2022 UNEB exams whose results were released today (Friday 27), 59 obtained first grade and 19 second grade.

That’s all! Congratulations are in order from the school management, parents and OBs.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS FAST

PHONE

Go to messages on your phone and enter PLE with a space for the P7 UNEB PLE Results. Send the index number.

For example, PLE 000001/001, to 6600.. You will pay UGX 500 to receive a results SMS.

ONLINE

Please go to https://ereg.uneb.ac.ug/results to access the UNEB eReg Portal. PLE Results 2022

Your Index Number should be entered on the Results Page.

On the following page, click Search and wait for your results to appear.

SCHOOL ADMINS

Results have been uploaded on the examination center portals for School Administrations.

There won’t be any physical copies of the results available at the UNEB offices until later, when the circumstances permit.

