Police probes murder of resident at Pr. Ssenyonga’s farm in Nakasongola

By Our Reporter

The police in Nakasongora is investigating the circumstances under which a resident was a few days ago murdered by unknown assailants at the farm allegedly owned by Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga, the leader of Christian Life Church in Bwaise.

DECEASED Kato Segawa

The victim has been identified as Vincent Kato Segawa, who is alleged to have been a worker at the Pastor’s farm in Nakasongora. Relatives of the deceased say Segawa died under mysterious circumstances on February 10, this year.

The deceased family members are however asking very many hard questions but reports say the managers at the farm have tried to silence them with a token of Shs200,000, an offer that angered them the more. “I am appealing to the government, the President’s office and the PM Robina Nabanja to intervene because the suspects are too rich and the Police is not doing much to help us,” the widow Joan Natongo noted.

Some of the family members say the managers of the farm again offered them Shs1m but they opted for justice over the improved token. “All I want is justice, no money can replace my husband. I am confused because I have kids to raise on my own and the only strength I need now is justice,” she added. It is alleged that Kato had gone to the farm to demand for his monies when he was brutally killed and according to the wife, he was forced into a shelter, tied up with ropes, and stabbed multiple times.

The relatives said that Kato aged 34 and a father of two was a casual labourer at the farm of Pastor Ssenyonga located in Nakasongola for some good time. However, in an attempt to cover up the gruesome murder, the motorbike the deceased allegedly rode to the farm on the fateful day was impounded and taken to Nakasongola Police Station and a case of an attempted robbery was opened against the deceased.

But other sources have it that some of the perpetrators of the heinous murder have been arrested and are in Nakasongola police custody.

