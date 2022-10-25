RELIEF! Stirling bosses finally clear truck drivers’ salaries, but…some have been fired

Stirling Civil Engineering Limited has finally cleared part of the salaries it owes to truck drivers. These have reportedly been going for about six months without pay. And those who bell the cat are summarily fired without getting any coin. We have now learnt that following our recent publication over the matter, the bosses have reportedly cleared atleast two to three months.https://redpepper.co.ug/pay-us-kcca-stirling-civil-engineering-bosses-on-spot-over-non-payment-of-truck-drivers/123906/

But those who made noise have reportedly still been fired. We recently revealed that Stirling, for reasons well known to those involved, have always been favoured by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) when it comes to rehabilitating some of Kampala’s notorious roads.

To the credit of current ED Dorothy Kisaka, the recent projects include road reconstruction works in Lubaga division aimed at improving Lubiri Ring and Nabulagala roads to motorable standards to facilitate free and smooth flow of traffic.

With a total length of 3.5km Lubiri Ring Road will cost sh11.7 billion while Nabulagala with 1.6km length will cost sh8.9 billion.

Stirling is executing this project with Abubaker Technical Services. However, the disturbing news is that most truck drivers doing all the donkey work have been going months without being paid. Sometimes up to six. That this has been the norm, not only on this project but even previous ones.

Those who complain most are summarily fired without getting any coin.

These reportedly sign contracts of about Shs800000 gross, inclusive transport, lunch, NSSF and pay as you earn which they doubt is remitted.

The drivers have been imploring KCCA to reign over Stirling to do the needful.

We have, however, learnt that Stirling doesn’t not own trucks but instead subcontracts in executing these projects.

And they have always favoured SJ (SammyJonnes trucks) which reportedly belongs to former NRA/M Mp Ssekiyivu Sammy Jonnes. For starters, he was one of the members of the National Resistance Council as of 20th February, 1991. It is not clear if these truck drivers are paid by Stirling or owner Sammy. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com)