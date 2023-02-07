IMPUNITY! Trade ministry bosses refuse to hand over old cars to juniors

A FEW DAYS AGO this publication reported how a war over cars has pitted ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC) top bosses against their juniors.

When President Museveni deployed elderly Francis Mwebesa (Cabinet Minister), David Bahati (state minister for Industry), Harriet Ntabazi (State Minister for Trade) and Frederick Ngobi Gume (State Minister for Cooperatives) and as well Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali to this docket, they embarked on planning how to enjoy freebies associated with this juicy ministry. These included classified budgets, new posh cars, fuel allowances and others.

New cars (SUVS, V8) for them were immediately ordered and delivered.

This excited juniors, especially, commissioners and their assistants.

Reason? They expected the four ministers and the PS to handover their old vehicles to them. This was not the case. We are told that the ministers and the PS are now using both old and new vehicles as their juniors resort to Uber, Taxis, boda bodas and footbish.

We have now learnt that despite several reminders and pleas these top bosses have refused to hand them over with impunity. They have told everyone who cares to listen to go and hang.

Their argument is that the commissioners have their own controlled budgets which they should utilize to get cars for themselves too.

We are told the state ministers(Bahati, Ntabaazi & Gume) plus the PS-Ssali want their senior—elderly Francis Mwebesa (Cabinet Minister) to first handover his and they will follow suit.

Whereas they receive fuel allowances some of them these days even refuse to attend functions where they are invited before organisers can send or guarantee them fuel allowances.

Others can order full repair (new tyres, lubricants etc) in the guise of doing ministry work and instead go to the home village. This is a story for another day.

Relatedly PS Ssali has recently landed herself into the books of the most hated PSs as we shall report in our subsequent publication.

