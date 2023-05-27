SHAME! NIRA boss dragged to court over cattle theft

Advertisements

The head of procurement at the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has been dragged to court over alleged cattle theft.

Moses Karuhanga was dragged to High Court in Mbarara, western Uganda by Florence Kafamaisho, 73, a widow of James Kafamaisho.

The wealthy procurement boss at NIRA headquarters in Kampala is accused of stealing 70 heads of cattle from the farm of Kafamaisho at Kikatsi village, Nyabushozi County, Kiruhura district.

It is alleged that on January 31, 2023, Karuhanga in company of Sam Kacungura and others stole the cattle which Karuhanga has since kept at his farm.

He has also since January 2023 been milking and selling milk from some of the cows to the distress of Florence and her family.

KIRUHURA POLICE FAILS TO ACT

The filthy rich Karuhanga is also “powerful” so much that even when Florence reported the theft of her cattle to Kikatsi police post and Kiruhura district police station, she received no assistance whatsoever.

It was not until she reported the matter to the Regional Police Headquarters at Mbarara that the police at Kiruhura police station were forced to act.

At Kiruhura police station, a police file No: SD REF: 25/19/04/2023 titled: stealing cattle: suspects: Karuhanga Moses and Kacungira Sam was opened months after the cattle theft had occurred.

OLD RANCH WRANGLE

The James Kafamaisho and Perez Kanyamunyu family have been embroiled in a land wrangle which stems from Ranch 11, the two late brothers Kafamaisho and Kanyamunyu jointly acquired on April 13, 1965.

Perez Kanyamunyu died in 1967 and James Kafamaisho died in 2004. Thereafter, the Kanyamunyus attempted to forcefully evict the Kafamaishos from the land. The matter attracted the attention of President Yoweri Museveni.

In April 2022, President Museveni met the two families at his country home Rwakitura in Kiruhura district promising to resolve the wrangle once he was furnished with the details. Unfortunately, the President is yet to meet the two families again. Karuhanga is a nephew of Perez Kanyamunyu, the late father of Mathew Kanyamunyu who is serving a jail sentence for murder.

