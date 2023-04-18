TALKING TOUGH! Mbarara Muslims task govt on service delivery, curse area woman Mp

Advertisements

Amos Tayebwa

Muslims from Mbarara district in western Uganda are asking the government to also remember them in areas of service delivery.

The call was made by Sheikh Abdallah Mukwaya, the district Kadhim unlike other religions, the government has not supported enough education and health institutions under Muslim foundation.

Mukwaya made the call while at Bwizibwera mosque on Monday where he received food items meant for Muslims in Mbarara towards celebration of Eid al fitr which may occur this Friday or Saturday.

These were donated by Loyda Twinomujuni Muhimbura (Gamba Nokora), the district female Councilor representing Rubaya Sub-county, in Mbarara district council.

Mukwaya praised Loyda for the generosity and the desire to work and serve for the Moslem community and other religions as well.

“I have heard before about this Lady [Loyda Muhimbura] for the tremendous job that she’s doing at the ground and I have met her for the first time. I really want to thank you for thinking about us Muslims. Most of the leaders have neglected us, they don’t respect us. We thank God that for you as Loyda and a mere councilor you have decided to work with us and help us,” said Sheikh Mukwaya, the district Kadhi.

“Some of our Leaders think that we are not focused. But I want to inform them that today’s Islam is no longer like the old days. Today we are trying to be focused, we have objectives and vision, we intend to do and we have done some change. If we decide to support someone we can do it. There are some leaders who usually take us Muslims for granted, but I must tell you that we are no longer in that mode. We have institutions and we are big, we can make change if we want.

“We really have some people that undermine us. You can imagine someone is a woman MP for Mbarara district, but I have never seen her, I have never seen her knocking on my office door for the seven years I have been a leader of Muslims in Mbarara. I am sorry to say this, time will come and as Muslims we shall only consider the people who respect us and those who value us as Moslem community. Loyda is just a mere Councilor but she has done what an MP for this area has not even done,” he added.

Ayebare Margaret Rwebyambu is the Woman Member of Parliament Mbarara District in the Eleventh Parliament.

Mukwaya also appealed to the government to also fill gaps where the Moslem community face challenges especially in service delivery especially Muslim institutions.

According to Sheikh Ahmed Sulaiman Mbaziira, county Sheikh Kashaari, there are 22 mosques in his area but there are only three government aided primary schools with no any government aided Secondary school for Muslims.

He added that there are only two Health center twos. He therefore requested that the government should think about them as Muslims to tackle such challenges.

Councilor Loyda pledged to take responsibility and raise her voice in a way of lobbying from the relevant authorities.

“I am ready to work for all categories of people regardless of religious or political affiliations,” said Loyda.

She donated about 30 bags of rice of 25kgs and 20 boxes of cooking oil which were handed over to the Mbarara District Kadhi at Bwizibwera Mosque in Kashaari South.

According to Loyda, these food items are targeting vulnerable people who may not afford something to eat while celebrating their Eid al fitr day. They will be distributed to all sub-counties of Mbarara district.

It goes without mention that last week, Loyda donated about 11 Friesian bulls to the district farmers to boost milk production.https://redpepper.co.ug/huge-boostcouncilor-loyda-donates-11-bulls-to-boost-milk-production-in-mbarara/129779/

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author