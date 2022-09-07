Team ‘Chairman’ heads to WestNile after SEVO CUP.

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – Towards the end of last month (August), Team Chairman MK project, lead by Mr. Toyota Michael Kaguta, were officially announced among the sponsors of ‘SEVO CUP’ tournament which is currently undergoing between 18 KCCA Markets.

Similarly on Today, Team chairman has made another existing announcement after SEVO CUP. According to Mr. Toyota they had earlier planned that after Mbarara they would be going to West Nile but because of SEVO CUP they decided to first focus on Sevo Cup tournament after finding out that the President had sponsored and through the brand MK they had to support the vision bearer of sports & Music.

Mr. Toyota made all these remarks after witnessing a match between Kiseka market and Kampala City Abbattoir (Lufura) at Kololo East End playground where City Abbattoir beat Kiseka market 2: 0 in football and 18:16 in Netball. The two goals were netted in by Ocan in first half and the second goal by Nagibu in the second half, where netball scores were led by Adhiambo Rabbeca and Akol Annah Grace.

Mr. Toyota explained that the reason they had attended the match is that they were witnessing as the sponsors and looking at the talent of the players.

He added that, as team Chairman through Mk the commander of Land forces Lt.Gen. Muhoozi Kinerugaba, and for his love, support for the youth in music and sports, they are supporting a big number of youth which is almost 70% of Uganda’s population.

