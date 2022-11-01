TOTAL CHAOS! Fights, intrigue rock Kadaga’s St Katherine Old Girls Association

A serious fight and intrigue is threatening to tear apart members of St Katherine Old Girls Association. The school is located in Boroboro parish, Adekokwok sub-county in Lira district and has got prominent Old girls.

Among them is the former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga. Others include former Lira district Woman MP, Joy Atim Ongom who was in 2021 thumped by health Minister Ruth Aceng; former Kole District woman MP, Judith Alyek; Dr Agnes Apea, who was selected by BBC among 100 most influential women in the World; Ambassadors Joy Ruth Aceng (Canada) and Rebecca Otengo (Ethiopia); Court of Appeal judge Hellen Abulu Obura; Uganda Human Rights Commission’s Ejang Margaret and among others. The association was launched in 2017 with Kadaga as the patron, but four years later, cracks have started emerging.

NO AGM

A section of members are accusing the interim chairperson of Old Girls Association, Milly Akello Obol and her team of not following the Association’s constitution to the dot. That whereas the Constitution says election of office bearers must be done after every two years, the current leadership has been there since 2018.

There is also an issue to do with Annual General Meetings which gives an opportunity to members to air out their grievances. These are supposed to happen annually per the Constitution but there has never been any notice of that kind to-date.

Around July this year, the Association leaders talked about organising one and it was to be held by the first week of September latest.According to a communique by one of the leaders through the Association’s WhatsApp group, a notice for the AGM was to be posted as soon as possible. And key things on the agenda were election of office holders and presentation of financial report(s).

“Let’s take time off and meditate on what kind of leadership we want. Working for Skoga is mainly voluntary service and quite demanding too. The best reward is in the service rendered. Let’s elect leaders based on their good attributes and their abilities and willingness to SERVE!” guides one of the leaders, and adds: “The constitution of Skoga and the list of fully paid up or subscribed members will be posted here for members to know their rights and obligations. Election of office holders will be guided by the Skoga constitution and the Companies Act. The extract from the Act will be posted here. In the meantime, we request for calm and patience. Let’s give the leaders time to work out a smooth transition, this is what we all need. Let’s talk less and do more, we will achieve what Skoga was established for. Let’s be courteous, it’s very powerful. Those who use it may relate. Thank you and best wishes.” However, this publication has learnt that the AGM never took place and no justification was given to members.

ACCOUNTABILITY

A section of members also claim that there has been no clear accountability for money collected during several fundraising activities despite repeated calls by members.

According to some members, the Association’s first reunion took place in 2017 where the former Speaker of parliament by then Rebecca Kadaga as the patron was the guest of honor, and she contributed Shs10m. That there was another reunion that happened in 2018 where one of the Old girls and a leader in Skoga Joy Atim Ongom was the guest of honor, and a lot of money and pledges were called too.

They also talk of another fundraising dinner in 2019 at Silver Springs hotel, Kampala and the amount of money collected was never declared.

Still in 2019 too, they talk of a “Walk to Kamuli” program by the patron-Kadaga which also raised some funds but the leaders reportedly never say anything about it.

“People want accountability for the money collected over those years. We don’t have correct figures but we estimated about Shs140m but so far the account has Shs77m only as of December last year. The other Shs70m we have no idea,” says one of the concerned members.

DORMITORIES

Members also talk of a fundraiser where a lot of money was raised in cash and pledges to construct two dormitories at the school.

Members are now demanding accountability, and they want an explanation why the dormitory has never been built as per the initial intention of the fundraising drives conducted.

CHAIRPERSON SPEAKS OUT

Speaking to this publication in a phone interview, the interim chairperson of Old girls Association, Milly Akello Obol requested members to remain calm and wait for the AGM scheduled for 3rd December this year where all the issues raised will be discussed.

On the delayed election of new leaders, Milly says this was beyond her control.

“The Association was incorporated in 2018 and in 2019 the interim leadership had to work on the documentation. It was still like a briefcase association. Then we were disrupted by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021… But we shall solve all this.”

She added: "There is an AGM notice already ongoing for 3rd December. I don't know if those complaining are fully registered members of the association. Let them wait for the December AGM. The one of September was just a proposal…For dormitory, there is a lot of paperwork involved including an MOU. It was to be a shared responsibility and we shall make it. Let them wait for the AGM and all these issues will be addressed."

