UFL to recognize best Of the Decade

The Pepsi University Football League will recognize the best players and officials of the decade to celebrate 10 years of football that rocks!

The Pepsi University Football League first kicked off 10 years ago in September 2012 and last Saturday November 12th, 2022 completed its 10th season in an exciting finale where Uganda Martyrs University edged St. Lawrence University to be crowned this season’s champions.

“10 years ago with sponsorship from Pepsi and Nile Special we launched the University Football League with only 6 universities in Kampala, Wakiso. Today we stand here having just concluded our 10th season which involved 22 universities from across Uganda including universities in Kabale, Mbarara, Arua, Kumi, Gulu, Busitema and Mbale,” AUUS President Kabenge Peninah said at a press conference at Kati Kati.

“Together with our partner Red Rhino, it has been an exciting journey with ups and ups. We are grateful to God and excited to see that the University Football League has grown into one of the most exciting competitions in Uganda and has changed the national football landscape. And so to celebrate this milestone, we shall be recognizing the best players and officials of the decade,” she added.

Pepsi Brand Manager, Ernest Ssentongo said the brand is proud to have been a part of the journey of the University Football League.

“As Pepsi we are proud to have been a part of the University Football League journey right from the start in 2012. Football is part of Pepsi’s DNA, as you know Pepsi sponsors football and football stars around the world and so we are proud to have been and to still be a part of the Pepsi University Football League which has helped grow football in Uganda,” said Ssentongo.

University Football League Organizing Committee Chairman Kisenyi Vincent said a number of awards are going to be given out to celebrate 10 years of the University Football League.

“Over the last 10 years the University Football League has produced several fantastic football talents and as the highlight of our 10 year celebration we are going to recognise the Best of the Decade,” said Kisenyi

“We shall have 10 award categories as follows: Best Player of the Decade, Best Goalkeeper of the Decade, Best Defender of the Decade, Best Midfielder of the Decade, Best Forward of the Decade, Top Scorer of the Decade, Best Coach of the Decade, Best Sports Tutor of the Decade, Best Team of the Decade and Best XI of the Decade”

To determine the winners of some of these awards we shall be involving the media and the fans who starting this week shall be asked to nominate the players and officials they think are deserving of these awards. A select committee will then review the nominations and the winners will be recognised at an awards gala to be held on 12th December 2022,” he added.

Red Rhino’s Obal Atubo said they are proud of the University Football League and thanked the various stakeholders for their tremendous support over the last 10 years.

“As Red Rhino we are thankful for what God has done and this far that He has brought the University Football League. We thank Him for provision over the years most notably through Pepsi and Nile Special, we thank Him for AUUS and FUFA, and we thank Him for the tremendous support that you and the media have accorded the University Football League. We also thank the individuals who have served as officials on the OC, the DC, the teams, the referees, the fans and the players. This truly has been the Lord’s doing and we give Him all the glory as we look forward to another 10 years of football that rocks,” said Obal.

Meanwhile, The Pepsi University Football League Awards Gala and 10 year celebration will be held on December, 12th 2022 at Imperial Royale.

