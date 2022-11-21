Vjoj,Nina Roz to fire up London at Miss Pride Africa Grand Finale

In London, tickets already on sale for the Miss Pride Africa Grand Finale event 2022 at the Royal Regency set to take place next saturday 26th November 2022 . It is not by coincidence or convenience that the grand event will be on next Saturday. It is simply that November is a month of happiness and love.



The big news is that celebrated musicians Vjojofficial, Nina Roz are set to thrill music fans on that same day. Vjoj who has been headlining a number of sold-out events in London and across over recently , will be the high light of the evening.

Victoria Nakato is contestant number 10

Moles reveal that Ugandan music lovers in London and other parts of the UK are already warming up to groove to Vjoj tunes.

Anita Kigozi is contestant number 13

We are told preparations are already under way and the singer is in close door preparations for this event.

Vjoj is a UK-signed Afrobeat Artist, Producer, film Director CEO, and founder of First choiceFilmz a UK-limited company, born and raised in Uganda.

Persis Okwi Nabakooza is contestant number seven.

He is also a former Dj at Club Laface, PierOne, Mcqueen, Rio, and also Played at the Ministry of Sounds.

Miss Pride Africa is a pageant with a heart of charity and a soul of female empowerment.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts