CORNERED! Nwoya Woman MP in hot soup over pregnancy mishap

Achan Judith Peace, the Nwoya District Woman Member of Parliament, is on the spotlight following a series of scandals, including the alleged mysterious disappearance of a Germinating Seed, following a series of merrymaking that strides three continents.

Achan, who is married to Amos Malik, a Kampala businessman and brother of Robert Koch, President Yoweri Museveni’s former Chief Bodyguard, is wanted by Ker Kwaro Koch, the cultural institution of the Koch clan, to answer to what the institution terms as “Mysterious Termination of Germinating Life.”

In a letter dated August 12th, 2022, Ker Kwaro Koch wrote, informing Achan to appear before them on the morning of August 27th, 2022, after she had snubbed an earlier summon dated June 10th, 2022, in which she was requested to appear before the institution on June 25th, 2022.

The summoning by Ker Kwaro Koch was informed by an allegation that in 2021, the legislator allegedly lost a Germinating Seed under mysterious circumstances (something that is unacceptable in Acholi culture and is considered an abomination).

However, despite the summons, the Honourable vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that it was a natural health misfortune.

According to the Acholi elders, the meeting by Ker Kwaro Koch aimed at determining what had exactly led to the mysterious demise of the Seed, so that appropriate traditional rituals could be performed to prevent future similar occurrences, and to also give it a decent traditional sendoff.

But the continuous snubbing of summons by Achan has apparently since irked some hardliners within the Ker Kwaro Koch Institution, who feel undermined and are now demanding that since their daughter-in-law has twice refused to honor their summons, they are anticipating on Plan B, which is to storm the Speaker’s office at parliament to interest her in the matter.

Achan, who was born in 1983 in Agago district, although she is married in Koch, Nwoya district, graduated with a degree in Public Administration from Gulu University in 2009.

After graduation, she joined Housing Finance bank Gulu branch, from where she attained a senior position as a Relationship Manager within less than a year.

According to her former workmates, she was able to attain it because of being a loyal subordinate to her then boss, a one Obote.

It was during her days as a banker that she met one of her customers identified as Malik Amos, who would later become her husband and father of their two children.

The two fell in love and moved in together in 2013 but separated in 2021 after numerous counteraccusations which were sparked off by the mysterious loss of a Germinating Seed, which happened just a few months after she won the election, after Malik had reportedly spent billions of shillings on campaigns in a bid to help her beat the then area MP Lilly Akello.

It is not known whether the scandal about the Germinating Seed was the only issue that led to their separation.

But Achan was apparently also reportedly close to two diaspora based dudes; one is based in London, UK and the other in Toronto, Canada.

We have learnt that her UK-based pal is identified as Sam, while the one in Toronto is only identified as Okema.

It is revealed that Onen and Achan met during her days at university, before she met the now estranged husband and since then they have been in touch.

However, reports indicate that the legislator has also been close to Sam over the years, whom she became friends with at the 2022 Luo convention in Toronto.

Apparently, following her estrangement from the husband, words began spreading around like wildfire about the scandal, something that is denting her image in the constituency, since she had been nicknamed a cultural motherly endearment; “Min Nwoya”, which means Mother of Nwoya.

Reports indicate that the Legislator’s recent trips to London, the last one being in February this year, from where she proceeded to Canada, have stirred up things for her.

However, we managed to talk to Achan over the allegations and she assured us that the matter is before court, hence she is not ready to give her comment about the allegations.

She also defended her right to travel abroad wherever and whenever she wants saying; “I am an honourable Member of Parliament who is not limited to move for my private or official trips.”

