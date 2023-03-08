CHURCH SHAME! Mbarara farmers drag to court Busoga Diocese over shs 215M chicks’ debt 

Advertisements

BY AMOS TAYEBWA

Farmers in Mbarara district, western Uganda are mulling suing Central Busoga Diocese headed by Bishop Patrick Wakula over shs 253,540,000 chicks debt.

It is alleged that Robert Kabatereine, the CEO of Mbarara Network of Farmer’s Voice based in Mbarara, entered into an agreement with the Diocese of Central Busoga to supply 10000 one day old chicks- Lohmann brown Layer breed-to the Diocese which he reportedly did on 25th April, 2022.

That upon delivery, the Diocese tasked him to take care of them for one month at a cost of shs100m.

That the Diocese expected to raise his money by selling the one month old chicks at shs10000 each.

He alleges that after one month, the Diocese reportedly engaged him to alter the prior arrangement and instead take care of the chicks up to six months or at eggs laying stage which he did religiously.

His total payment shot to shs215,940,000.

U TURN

He however alleges that despite supplying the chicks and investing about shs100m in feeding and taking care of them, he has not received a single coin.

And those supposed to pay are now elusive.

Petitions to relevant offices including that of the Speaker of Parliament have proved futile; he has now decided to use legal means.

“I was recently arrested and jailed for two weeks by people who had given me some loans to use for this project. This is so hurting. I had trusted these people, especially the Bishop who even attended my function at Igongo cultural centre but they have totally disappointed me,” he told this publication.

On 15th Feb. 2023, a demand and intention to sue notice was served to the Office of the Bishop and the Registered Trustees of Church of Uganda Central Busoga Diocese.

“We have already started legal processes to take the Diocese into courts of law until they pay my money. I really don’t want to fight with the Church of Uganda because I belong to the Church of Uganda but I am demanding my money that I worked for! And they shouldn’t take me as if I am fighting them, no, I worked for it,” said Kabatereine.

Central Busoga Diocese officials who have 14 days to respond have been contacted by this publication for a comment.

