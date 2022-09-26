City Lawyer turned singer Jokel sues Soroti City Council

City lawyer and musician Okello Joshua alias Jokel has dragged Soroti City Council and attorney General to court over public transport management.

Okello who is a lawyer at day and musician at night wrote a letter commanding that offloading and onloading of passengers on the streets be banned to reduce congestion and accidents in the city. He also wants public transport to be in a gazetted area.

Okello Joshua

In 2021, Okello was involved in a motor accident that nearly claimed his life. Hence prompting him to make such a report and sue the government.

He values all the road accidents to be due to poor roads, poor traffic policies, and corruption among others in the city. He claims the government should ban the importation of second cars which cause accidents due to their mechanical issues and make it a compulsory policy for all vehicles to have speed limit meters and speed guns given to traffic police on all major highways including heavy penalties for those who break these rules.

It’s now a norm for lawyers to sue the government, for example, Mabirizi who sued the government over election loopholes.

