Mbarara Hospital decry inadequate drugs, authorities ask for a National Referral status.

Mbarara City authorities have tasked the government of Uganda to expedite the process of upgrading Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital to a national referral hospital and be fully equipped to enhance and promote health services closer to people.

It has been established that the western Uganda’s biggest health facility continues to grapple with issues of inadequate drugs and sundries supplied by National Medical Stores every after two months. This was confirmed by Dr Celestine Barigye the hospital Boss at the Staff Annual Party that was held at Ekhaya Hotel in Rwebikona.

The ceremony was graced by the Mbarara City Woman legislator, Hon. Rita Atukwasa Bwahika in company of the City Clerk Mr Assy Abireba, the Mbarara University officials led by their Secretary Mr Melchior Byaruhanga, the hospital Board Chairperson Prof Iraka Owange among other officials.

According to Dr Barigye who has been at the helm of transforming the facility that has been in existence since 1930s admitted that at times some patients dig in their pockets to access drugs and sundries which normally get out of stock.

However, he was quick to clarify that this shouldn’t be blamed on the hospital as reports from Central Pharmacy Unit suggest that more often than not, National Medical Stores delay to supply the Hospital which looks over 500 patients on a daily basis.

Halson Kagure, the Mbarara Referral Hospital Public Relations Officer argues that the hospital is unique in such way that it handles numerous referral cases of which many come from region referral hospitals where they should be handled. He noted that by revamping the hospital it will offload the burden bore by other national referral hospitals and Specialized hospitals many of which are situated in Uganda’s Capital Kampala.

“I believes that if government hears to our call, it will be a magic bullet to various hardships which among others include drug shortages. Ideally, if Mbarara is made a national referral it’s budget will reasonably increase something that comes with many advantages such as increase in the drug supply , workforce to match up the galloping population” said Dr. Barigye.

It should be noted that the storied building that houses Accident and Emergency Department, Private Wing, Radiology Department, Dental, biomedical engineering and administration was commissioned by the president over ten years ago. While commissioning it, General Kaguta Museveni was quoted to have said that he laid the foundation to make Mbarara RRH to a national referral hospital something which is about to come true.

Besides, Dr Barigye assured the public that despite the fact that the hospital which made a house hold name after it’s team of about 13 health workers led by Dr Deus Twesigye separated conjoined twins early last year beats it’s counterparts by far when it comes to specialized services they offer.

Apparently the facility has about 40 specialized services but inadequate spacing remains a stumbling block. Though Ministry of Health has been supporting the hospital to raise infrastructure such as perimeter wall, Clinical laboratory, Infectious Diseases Treatment unit support would be enormous if it was a national or specialized hospital.

Dr Joseph Ngonzi, the Dean Faculty of Medicine at Mbarara University of Science and Technology also commended the proposal arguing that it will also add quality on the medical students trained at the facility.

The Mbarara City head of technocrats, Assy Abireba reasons that if Mbarara Hospital is made a national referral the quality of healthcare services across the region will drastically improve

In response , the Mbarara Woman Member of 11th Parliament Hon Rita Atukwasa said the question of advocating for Mbarara Hospital to become a national referral hospital is unstoppable. Bwahika stressed that the hospital made a name when it separated conjoined twins adding that given more resources they can do wonders.

“I want to pledged that with support from me, my fellow members of Parliament we are to petition to the commander in chief to remind him about his pledged of elevating the hospital. Mbarara Hospital did the unthinkable thing to separate conjoined twins. There are a lot of services they offer amidst limited resources. Therefore it should be made a national referral hospital and others can follow” said Hon Rita Atukwasa.

At the same function, the hospital administration recognized a team of 13 medics led by Dr Deus Twesigye, a Senior Consultant General Surgeon who detached semiase twins with awards.

Among those who were honored include retirees, best performers in the financial year 2021/2022, HIV Clinic team and COVID-19 response team.

Mbarara Referral Hospital Annual Party brings together the hospital Staffs and nonsupport Staff to socialize by reflecting on the past year’s achievements, challenges and way forward.

